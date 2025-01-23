“We’ve both come a long way”: Brad Keselowski pens message to Kelley Earnhardt as RFK Racing driver signs the wall

NASCAR driver and team owner Brad Keselowski took to his official social media account to share a heartfelt message about his experience in a recent podcast with Kelley Earnhardt Miller. After the show, Keselowski signed the wall and shared a heartfelt message to Kelley on his Instagram.

Brad Keselowski was recently invited by Kelley Earnhardt Miller in the latest episode of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Dirty Mo’ Media’ special episode, Business of Motorsports.

In the episode, Keselowski and Kelley have discussed various topics such as the NASCAR Cup Series team business model, challenges of team ownership, the importance of investing in people, and the need to protect the lower levels of NASCAR.

Reflecting on the episode, Brad Keselowski shared a glimpse of the episode on Instagram with a caption:

Trending

“Always fun telling stories with Kelley and discussing the business of motorsports. We've both come a long way over the years”

Both Keselowski and Kelly Earnhardt Miller are co-owners of NASCAR teams. Keselowski co-owns Cup Series team RFK Racing and also drives the #6 Ford full-time for his team at the Cup level. Whereas Kelly co-owns the Xfinity Series outfit JR Motorsports (JRM) along with his brother Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Kelley’s JRM is the defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, with Justin Allgaier winning the title in 2024.

Brad Keselowski reveals what his favorite part of being a NASCAR owner

The 40-year-old Rochester Hills, Michigan, native reflected on his appreciation for the control and decision-making authority that comes with being a NASCAR team owner, contrasting it with the limitations he faced as just a driver.

In the episode of Dirt Mo Media of Business of Motorsports with Dale Earnhardt’s daughter, Keselowski said:

“There's a little bit of the control freak that I think we all have where you're like, Man, we were missing this one piece; I knew how to get it. Couldn't do it because I didn't have the, you know, authority and command authority to do it. So I like that part of being an owner. That excites me. I love Kelley, [that] is my favorite part of being a team owner.”

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season will mark Brad Keselowski’s fourth season as co-owner and driver of RFK Racing. He will race alongside his teammates Chris Buescher’s #17 Ford and Ryan Preece’s #60 Ford.

Watch Brad Keselowski in action when the 2025 season begins with the preseason exhibition event Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on February 2 before the prestigious Daytona 500, the first points-paying of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback