“We’ve got to make smart decisions”: Justin Marks delivers update on Connor Zilisch’s NASCAR return at Daytona

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Connor Zilisch will return to the series during the Wawa 250 scheduled at Daytona International Speedway this weekend. Following the news, during an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks shared his take on Zilisch's return at Daytona.

After securing his sixth win of the 2025 season at Watkins Glen, the 19-year-old broke his collarbone while celebrating his triumph. Zilisch climbed over his #88 Chevy during the victory lane celebration, and his left foot got stuck in the window netting, leading to the JRM driver falling awkwardly on the concrete.

This led to some serious damage to his collarbone, leading to surgery. However, Connor Zilisch has been recovering at a good pace and reflecting on his return. Justin Marks told the media (via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio):

“It’s a balance. It’s a balance between a 19-year-old kid who just wants to be in the race car and can’t stand not being in the race car and is capable of driving the race car right now. And the other side of that is we need to make a smart decision. What we can’t do is rush him back into the car, especially a place like Daytona, get in a wreck and then be worse off than we were before.

“So, it’s kind of a day-by-day deal right now. This will be a big week to see how his rehab goes and his comfort level and all that stuff. And it could end up being a game-time decision. I know that we all want him back in the race car. He wants to be back in the race car. JRM wants him to be back in the race car. But we’ve got to make smart decisions, so I would just say, stay tuned on that one,” he added.

The Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola is scheduled on Friday, August 22, 2025, at Daytona International Speedway. The 100-lap event will be aired live on CW, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 at 7:30 pm ET.

"Sometimes, it’s good to get a few weeks off and reset": Connor Zilisch got candid about his first NASCAR injury

JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch was involved in an accident at Talladega Superspeedway and returned to the series at the BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway held on May 24, 2025. Following that, during a post-race interview, Zilisch shared his take on his two-week break.

The Xfinity Series driver was wrecked during the closing lap of the Talladega race. Zilicsh and his friend Jesse Love made contact on the final lap. This led to the JRM driver being sent into the outside walls and resulted in a back injury.

Following that, Zilisch had to sit out the Texas Motor Speedway race, and Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson replaced him. After his two-week break, Connor Zilisch made a solid comeback, qualifying in P2 for the race. Reflecting on his two-week break, the #88 Chevy driver stated:

“I felt really good. Sometimes, it’s good to get a few weeks off and reset. Really proud of this group. We had a really good car today. Just came up a little bit short, but we’ll go get them next week at Nashville and see what we can do there.”

Connor Zilisch leads the Xfinity Series points table with 823 points to his name. Additionally, he has secured six wins, 14 top-ten finishes, and 12 top-five finishes, followed by five pole positions in 22 starts this season. Also, he has led 547 laps with an average start of 6.955.

