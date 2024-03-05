"We’ve got the tightest group in the garage": Noah Gragson praises SHR's #10 crew after top-10 finish in Las Vegas

Noah Gragson was elated with the Stewart-Haas Racing crew after his impressive sixth-place finish during the NASCAR Cup Series race in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Gragson bounced back emphatically after an unfortunate DNF in the chaotic Atlanta race last weekend. Despite starting from 30th, the driver of the No. 10 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing put on a resilient display, driving his way into the top 10.

Noah Gragson spoke to Frontstretch about his team's performance at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The Las Vegas native said:

"These guys are good. It feels good to do it in front of the hometown crowd."

After a tumultuous 2023 season that saw him face suspension due to off-track activities, Gragson is back in the Cup Series with a new look at SHR.

Comparing his current experience with last year, Gragson said:

"This compared to last year just has a lot more speed. You can go where you want. We’ve got a good pit crew and just a good team."

He added:

"I’m still trying to figure it all out, but overall, it’s a good stepping stone to where we’re at right now. We’re gonna take this and get back into the positives in points and just keep on working, keep on learning and becoming better than we were yesterday and just keep that attitude. I think we’ve got the tightest group in the garage. They’re awesome to work with, and I love every one of them.”

Noah Gragson jubilant with his team following a stunning recovery

Noah Gragson's weekend had a lackluster start after he secured 30th position in the qualifying race. However, Gragson lauded his crew's efforts, appreciating their masterful strategy that propelled him to secure a top-10 finish. He said:

"I was battling Ty (Gibbs) and Ross (Chastain) there at the end for a top five. I really wanted a top five, but coming from 30th to sixth I’m just really proud of everyone’s effort."

Gragson also expressed his confidence in his manufacturer Ford's performance this season. So far, the Ford Mustang Dark Horse has secured all three poles in the 2024 campaign, with two belonging to Joey Logano and a pole in Atlanta for Michael McDowell.

Gragson said:

“This Mustang Dark Horse is bi**hin’. It’s fast, and it’s been really good. You can see the speed that it’s had in qualifying. Not for me, because I drove like a sissy out there. But with the other guys, they have three poles so far this year, so we’re going good."

Kyle Larson emerged victorious in the Pennzoil 400 race in Las Vegas. The Hendrick Motorsports driver leads the Cup Series standings with 118 points to his name. Meanwhile, Noah Gragson, with 25 points, finds himself 34th in the standings.