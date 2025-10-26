“We’ve gotten comfortable in our own skin”: NASCAR chief says sport no longer sees F1 or IndyCar as rivals

Tim Clark, NASCAR’s Chief Brand Officer, made it known that they don't see other forms of motorsports, such as Formula 1 and IndyCar, as competitive rivals. Instead, the NASCAR executive stressed that the sport has come into its own over the last few years and feels comfortable with their identity. In a recent interview via Motorsport, Clark was asked about the importance of NASCAR being a massive &quot;tent&quot; for any kind of race fan whose favorite form of motorsport might be F1 or IndyCar that there's something they'll like about NASCAR. Clark appreciated the question, but pulled no punches when he said they aren't competing with other forms of racing. Over the last decade, Clark believes NASCAR has found its niche to where if a fan who started with a different type of motorsport and comes over to see what NASCAR is about, they won't regret their decision. &quot;Over the past five, 10 years, I think we've gotten much more comfortable in our own skin where, and I would take an event like today's [ABXNYC], we don't look at whether it's IndyCar or F1 or any other form of motorsport as competition. I think the wetting the appetite of motorsports fans, whatever that might look like, I think we feel really good about our product. So, if it's an F1 event, a MotoGP event, whatever the case may be, that is your kind of introduction to motorsports and then you want to sample NASCAR, I think you'll like what you'll see.&quot; (0:19 onwards)When a motorsport fan whose new to NASCAR tries it out for the first time, Clark said they'll witness some of the best drivers in the world duking it out on the racetrack. Clark also embraced the idea of fans comparing different drivers of NASCAR, such as Kyle Larson, to drivers of other motorsports, which then makes for fun debates among all race fans. &quot;You'll see one of the most incredible racers on the planet in Kyle Larson and you will see someone like SVG who came from the Supercars world that is right out of the gate dominating road courses to a degree that the sport has really never seen. I like the idea of creating that conversation. Can SVG become competitive on the ovals? Is Kyle Larson a better driver than Max Verstappen? I don't think it matters what the answer to those questions is necessary.&quot; (1:02 onwards)NASCAR Cup Series gets set for Round of 8 cutoff race at MartinsvilleWith one more race, the Championship 4 for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season will be decided. On Sunday (Oct. 26), the Cup Series circuit heads to the Martinsville Speedway for the Xfinity 500, which marks the final race of the Round of 8 of the playoffs.So far, Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe have clinched spots in the Championship 4 with victories at Las Vegas and Talladega, respectively. Meanwhile, Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson hang on to the final two spots of the Championship 4 via points. Bell is 37 points to the good, while Larson is 36 points above the cut line.As for William Byron, Joey Logano, and Ryan Blaney, they'll all be searching for a way into the Championship 4 race with either a strong points day or a win. Meanwhile, Chase Elliott is mathematically out of the picture to make it in on points, forcing him into a must-win situation at Martinsville.