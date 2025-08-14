“We’ve gotten a ton better”: Shane van Gisbergen’s crew chief highlights the Trackhouse star’s oval program in rookie NASCAR season

Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen’s crew chief, Stephen Doran, was recently featured in an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, where he opened up about the former's performance at oval tracks. During the interaction with hosts Mike Bagley and Pete Pistone, Doran opened up about Gisbergen’s oval program in his rookie Cup Series season.The Kiwi driver had never competed on oval tracks before the 2024 season. He had a bit of a learning curve during his rookie season as a full-time driver and struggled at the beginning of the season on the tracks. But the Trackhouse Racing driver has been actively participating in competing at oval tracks in order to improve his performance. Following the same, he recently landed his first win at an oval track in the Legends Cars at Charlotte Motor Speedway in July 2025.Shane van Gisbergen's crew chief cited the example of Iowa Speedway and claimed the New Zealand-based driver had a good race but got wrecked twice. He further explained (via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on X):&quot;He's equally as good of a student on the ovals, and I think you've seen the progress from the beginning of the year until now. Really, I think since in the All Star race, our oval program has continued to get better. Even Iowa, we had a really good race going, gotten the fence, got the car fixed, and he drove back through the field to 16th with a kind of a dinged up race car, and then ended up getting wrecked again towards the end.&quot;&quot;But I'm excited for Richmond. It races similar to Iowa. Those, those type (of) tracks kind of suit his style. But really, all the ovals we've gotten, we've got the ton better at. Excited about where we're at going into the playoffs,&quot; he added.Shane van Gisbergen qualified 21st at Iowa Speedway with a best time of 23.31 seconds and a top speed of 135.15 mph. He was 0.30 seconds behind the pole sitter, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe. Following a slow start, he wrapped up the 350-lap event in 31st place.&quot;I think he's the top guy here&quot;: Shane van Gisbergen shared his thoughts on his Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain's leadership in the 2025 seasonTrackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain was the first driver to clinch a win in the 2025 Cup Series season. He outperformed Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron, pulling a last-minute maneuver during the Coca-Cola 600.With his win at the crown jewel event, Ross Chastain became the first Trackhouse Racing driver to secure his spot in the playoffs. Reflecting on Chastain's result, Shane van Gisbergen stated (via X):&quot;I think he's the top guy here, and Daniel's pretty close as well, like everyone's pushing really hard, they're race-winning drivers. Then we're qualifying mid 20s and in the 30s every week. So you know, and still qualifying, we're not great.&quot; [00:25 onwards]Shane van Gisbergen currently ranks 25th on the Cup Series points table with 441 points to his credit. Additionally, he has secured four wins, five top-ten finishes, four top-five finishes, and three pole positions in 24 starts this season. Additionally, he has also led 246 laps with an average finish of 21.589.