"We’ve to do our job to keep the parity": NASCAR clarifies Ryan Preece’s Talladega DQ

NASCAR clarified its stance on Ryan Preece after the governing body disqualified the Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver after the Talladega Superspeedway Cup Series race. As per reports, Preece's car breached NASCAR's technical regulations.

Following the conclusion of Jack Link's 500 at Talladega, NASCAR disqualified Ryan Preece and stripped him of his runners-up position. Preece had one extra shim attached to his car's rear spoiler, which was a breach of the technical regulations put up by NASCAR.

Ahead of Sunday's Wurth 400 Cup Series race at the Texas Motor Speedway, NASCAR shared its justifications on the disqualification. In a video published by renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, a NASCAR spokesperson said:

"There was a third one (shim), obviously, maximum rule, there's three, and that's a problem. They only have to have two shims or else there's a problem. We have to do our job to keep parity. Everybody knows the rules, and you know this is our job to find things like this, and clean it up."

Preece finished the race behind the winner, Austin Cindric, but after the disqualification, the Ford No.60 driver was put in 38th place. Joey Logano, the Team Penske driver, also faced disqualification for a similar problem.

As per reports, Logano's Ford Mustang Dark Horse had a loose bolt on its rear spoiler, and as a result, NASCAR disqualified him as well. Logano, who finished the race in fifth place, found himself at the back of the pack, in 39th place.

Ryan Preece let his feelings known after disheartening disqualification at Talladega

Ryan Precee shared his thoughts after he experienced a heartbreak following his disqualification from the Jack Link's 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway. Speaking about it ahead of the Cup Series Wurth 400 qualifying on Saturday, Preece said:

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece (60) comes out of turn four during the General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway. Mandatory Credit: Jason Allen-Imagn Image

“I was about an hour and a half, two hours in when I got the call that we got disqualified and the next four hours were pretty miserable. When I look back through that race, and the things we did, executing as a team, the strategy and how we had to attack each stage, because each stage was different."

"So the way we attacked it as a team and the way we persevered, our green flag pit stops, the guys did a good job, and I'm excited for Texas to back it up," he further added.

Ryan Preece will start Sunday's race at the Texas Motor Speedway from 33rd place, ahead of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (34th) and behind Todd Gilliland (32nd). Carson Hocevar of Spire Motorsports took the pole ahead of William Byron.

