"We’ve lost the plot": Fans drop verdict after NASCAR insider poll signals worrying trend in race ratings

Motorsports fans recently reacted to a social media poll suggesting a worrying trend in the NASCAR Cup Series race ratings. Cup races notice changes in viewership and ratings all the time due to a diverse fan following and audience. The most recent race, the Wurth 400, took place at the Texas Motor Speedway this Sunday and was won by the Team Penske driver, Joey Logano.

NASCAR insider, Jeff Gluck, posted a poll on social media that signaled worrying signs in race ratings this season after the Wurth 400 event. According to his poll, only 50.7% of fans voted the Texas event as a good race. The last five races of this season have achieved worrying ratings. This came even after the race at Texas was the No. 1 sports event across Fox's channels last week.

Fans commented on Gluck's above poll result post to give their verdict on the matter. One fan wrote,

"Half of the people said that was a good race. We’ve lost the plot man."

Another fan claimed it was a good race regardless of the poll result. He wrote:

"I wonder how many of the 'no'ovotes only voted that way because Joey won. I’m not happy about him winning either, but it was still a good race."

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Whoever said no is an idiot and went in with a preconceived notion it was gong to suck and stuck with it," one fan wrote.

"Couldn't pass, so makes sense why it was so low. NASCAR needs to fix this aero problem," one user commented.

"I voted no because there were too many wrecks due to questionable driving skills," another fan wrote.

NASCAR officially announces the rotation of the championship finale, with the first one at Homestead-Miami

NASCAR has now officially decided that the Homestead-Miami Speedway will host the 2026 championship weekend. It has also decided on the plans to rotate the championship finals across different tracks each year.

Homestead- Miami Speedway Source: Imagn

The championship weekend used to be held in Miami every year from 2002 to 2019. The marquee event was shifted to the Phoenix Raceway in the year 2020. Both fans and drivers desired a return of the event to the Homestead-Miami Speedway. The track will again host the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series finale in 2026.

NASCAR's goal for the rotation of the championship finale is to increase its exposure in multiple markets and share the exciting conclusion of the season among the marquee tracks.

"To ensure that the season’s exciting conclusion is shared amongst the marquee venues and key markets. Similar to other major sports championships, it will showcase its championship weekend on the new rotating model to provide greater exposure for its season’s finale in multiple markets," the goal, as per NASCAR's release.

It has been ensured that Phoenix will maintain two Cup Series races on the 2026 calendar with one race in the round of 8.

