"We've been there": Denny Hamlin reacts to Joey Logano's Toyota comment, expresses optimism

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin was recently featured in a post-race interview with Cup Scene on YouTube. During the interaction, Hamlin acknowledged Joey Logano's comment on Toyota cars and expressed optimism about the same.

The #11 Toyota Camry XSE driver recalled Toyota's past Cup Series season and pointed out that NASCAR races can be unpredictable. He pointed out that one time Corey Gibbs told his mother not to expect much, because Hendrick Motorsports cars were faster than Toyotas.

However, things changed this season, and Team Penske driver Joey Logano claimed that Toyota cars are faster, they have a better grip, and a lot of horsepower. Logano also added that he wants the Toyota cars to 'make mistakes' to overshadow them. Reflecting on that, Denny Hamlin expressed optimism in their cars and told the press,

"Yeah, I do feel like our cars are good right now. Um, you know, this is a track that you can draw some, you know, the tire's a lot different, but you can draw some, um, you know, connections to like a Phoenix because it's, you know, it's the distance, and the banking, but you just never know." [12:16 onwards]

"I mean, I don't know. It's the Penske cars have come out of nowhere the last few races, you know, the last few years when you didn't think they had the speed. They just showed up one week, and poof, they had it. Um, so you just never know in the sport. It ebbs and it flows, but I can sympathize because I've been there," he added.

Denny Hamlin secured his 59th career win and 200th victory for Toyota in the Cup Series at the Enjoy Illinois 300 held at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, September 7, 2025. Additionally, all four Joe Gibbs Racing Toyotas finished among the top ten on the grid.

"We certainly hope so": Joe Gibbs Racing owner on whether Denny Hamlin finally wins his first-ever Cup Series championship this year

Joe Gibbs Racing owner Joe Gibbs was also featured in a post-race interview with Cup Scene on YouTube. During the interaction, Fox Sports journalist Bob Pockrass asked the JGR owner whether their veteran driver, Denny Hamlin, could finally become the Cup Series champion this year.

The #11 Toyota Camry XSE driver has dominated the 2025 Cup Series season with remarkable performances. He has won five races this season at Martinsville Speedway, Darlington Raceway, Michigan International Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, and his latest triumph at Gateway. Additionally, he has secured 15 top-tens, 12 top-fives, and three pole positions in 27 starts this season.

Reflecting on Denny Hamlin's success, the NASCAR analyst asked Joe Gibbs:

"Can this really be Denny Hamlin's year?" [02:30 onwards]

Gibbs was prepared for the question and had a subtle answer ready. He told the media:

"Yeah, I think, uh, great question there. Uh, we certainly hope so. That's probably the best guy to ask, but I'll be in the background cheering. But, uh, no, really, Denny, I tell you what's impressive about Denny is his work ethic. Really, he'll be in the sim as long as Chris wants him in there. Uh, really works hard at everything. And, uh, so I would certainly hope he's got a chance for sure."

Joe Gibbs Racing features four full-time entries in the Cup Series, with the oldest active NASCAR driver, Denny Hamlin, driving the #11 Toyota Camry XSE. Followed by Christopher Bell in the #20 Toyota, Chase Briscoe piloting the #19 Bass Pro Camry, and Ty Gibbs in the #54 car.

