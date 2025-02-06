"We've upped our standards": Noah Gragson reflects on reuniting with former SHR crew chief amid 'newness' at FRM

NASCAR driver Noah Gragson recently shared his thoughts on reuniting with his former Stewart-Haas Racing crew chief after transitioning to Front Row Motorsports. Last season, Gragson competed in his rookie full-time Cup Series campaign with SHR, but following the team’s departure from NASCAR, the 26-year-old made the move to FRM for the 2025 season.

Noah Gragson pilots the #4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Front Row Motorsports, competing full-time in the Cup Series. Gragson made his NASCAR debut in the 2016 Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Raceway, piloting the #18 Toyota for Wauters Motorsports. In his NASCAR career, Gragson has made 15 trips to victory lane, however, none of them were secured in the Cup Series.

In a recent interview with Fox Sports journalist Bob Pockrass, Gragson discussed the fresh start at Front Row Motorsports. While acknowledging the adjustments that come with joining a new team, he also expressed excitement about the opportunities ahead and the chance to build chemistry with his reunited crew chief as he prepares for the upcoming season.

"There's a lot of comfort being with the same crew chief and same manufacturer, but there's some newness to it too, moving over to Front Row Motorsports, here for the season. It's gonna be a fun time. I'm excited for it. We still have our standards and we've upped our standards from where we were last year," the Nevada native said.

"Drew Blickensderfer was able to really guide me into the driver that I am right now and we want to keep on building on that into this season. So some new faces on the team, some familiar faces from last year as well. So we got a mixed group and I'm looking forward to it. I think with our process that we've been able to craft over the past season at Stewart Haas, we'll be able to take those standards over to Front Row and keep building on it," he added.

Noah Gragson wrapped up the 2024 Cup Series season with a P24 finish in the standings. Over 36 races, the former SHR driver earned one top-five and seven top-ten finishes. As he transitions to Front Row Motorsports for the new season, the question remains—can he find his rhythm and deliver a career-defining performance?

Noah Gragson’s crew chief exuded optimism ahead of FRM reunion

Ahead of the 2025 Cup Series campaign, Noah Gragson and his crew chief have become an exciting pair to keep your eyes on. After a full season at SHR, the duo are in the process of building a new-found relationship that brings more successful results.

Recently, FRM's crew chief for their #4 team, Drew Blickensderfer (as mentioned above) expressed his positive thoughts on the reunion with Gragson in new colors.

"I think some people might realize what your upside is, but I don't think most have even touched what Noah Gragson can do in a race car. When he gets stability, when he gets confidence in what he can do, he's one heck of a race car driver. But most importantly, I like Noah as a person," Blickensderfer said on the Victory Lane podcast.

Meanwhile, the Cup Series will return to Daytona International Speedway for the season opener on February 16th at 2:30 PM ET. Catch the Daytona 500 live on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM.

