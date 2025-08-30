"We are walking billboards": Chase Elliott jokes about sponsor reality in NASCAR

Chase Elliott opened up about the reality of sponsorship in NASCAR. The Hendrick Motorsports driver appeared in a conversation with Bobby Bones, dressed in his sponsored clothes.
Elliott donned a t-shirt that had the NAPA and Chevrolet logos. The #9 is a Chevy driver as Hendrick Motorsports' official engine manufacturer is the American company. As for NAPA, that's Elliott's longtime primary sponsor.
During their conversation, the host mentioned his NAPA-sponsored clothes to Chase Elliott and asked whether all his clothes were sponsored even when he's lying in his house.
"It is a such a NASCAR thing. We are walking billboards at all times. So, yeah, if you're stopping by the house on a random Wednesday, odds are I'm probably sponsored by something on Wednesday at home watching a movie. So, that's just NASCAR issues when it comes to the billboards that we are, but that's part of the deal," Chase Elliott described.
Moreover, Elliott is also sponsored by brands like Llumar, Coca-Cola, Unifirst, Kelley Blue Book, and Prime.
Chase Elliott reveals how he went from starting as a #24 driver to getting to pick #9
Further in their conversation, Chase Elliott was asked how NASCAR drivers get their numbers. The #9 driver shared that it is figured out in several ways. Some drivers pick their favorite numbers while others have options to pick from. Having said that, he clarified that the same number can't be on two different cars, as teams basically own numbers.
Chase Elliott touched on his own journey with starting at #24 and then transitioning to his current #9, as he said, via the aforementioned source:
"In my case, when I came into racing Cup, and I've been with Hendrick Motorsports throughout my whole career, Jeff Gordon was retiring. So I came in the next year. I was filling the open seat. So the #24 was the car that I stepped into for those first couple years.
"I had no tie to the number 24 or anything, but that was what it was. And nobody asked and obviously I was fine with anything at that point. Now later on down the road I had an option and #9 was my favorite number and #9 had some family ties to and made a lot of sense. So I got to switch."
Elliott claimed that the stars aligned perfectly for him to end up with his current number. He added that it was something that didn't happen often, as the #9 was "just floating out there."
