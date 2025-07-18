“We want it all”: Rick Hendrick’s NASCAR star Chase Elliott sends a powerful message as he gears up for playoff battle

Chase Elliott exuded high optimism on the return of the NASCAR Cup Series to its traditional ovals after two eventful road course weekends. The Hendrick Motorsports star, who won his maiden race of the year at Atlanta Motor Speedway, wants &quot;more&quot; wins, as the stock-car racing series enters the final stretch of the regular season.Rick Hendrick's star, Elliott, has been one of the most consistent drivers on the field and is one of the two (the Other being Tyler Reddick) to have zero DNF after 20 starts this season. So far, the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion hasn't finished outside the top 20 and is geared up to reclaim a third victory at Dover Motor Speedway.In a recent media interaction, Chase Elliott made a strong statement about riding his momentum to accumulate more wins before NASCAR enters the postseason. He said, via Speedway Media:“We want more. We want more wins, more of all of it. We want it all. For us, it’s just about continuing to bring the pace that we’ve brought over the last month and a half or so. I’ve been really pleased with just where we’re at and the things we’re talking about and the things we’re working on and the things we’re doing a lot of really good stuff right now.”Chase Elliott - NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart - Source: GettyChase Elliott started the 2025 season with a triumph in the exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium. After the early win, the victory lane celebration stayed elusive. It wasn't until June 28 that the 29-year-old Georgia native managed his 20th Cup win at Atlanta Motor Speedway. With that, the No. 9 Chevy driver booked his seat for the playoffs.Chase Elliott opens up on how the No. 9 team maintained its focus through the winning droughtIn a conversation with former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chase Elliott shared his honest thoughts on how the No. 9 team managed to keep their momentum despite being winless.Speaking on the Dale Jr. Download podcast, Elliott said:&quot;Man, we've just been doing this long enough to know like it all kind of starts and ends with us. We have to make sure we're doing our part, and I'm doing my part.&quot;Furthermore, he added:&quot;It's the honest conversations that we have on Monday mornings that are either going to make us better or make us fail. All of the pieces of the puzzle are there. We're working on the right things. I think I'm asking for the right things out of the car. I'm really proud of our team for just sticking together.&quot;As things stand, Chase Elliott now sits second in the overall points table and is just 14 points behind his teammate William Byron with six regular-season races remaining.Elliott and the No. 9 team will return to action for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 race on July 20 at 2 p.m. ET.