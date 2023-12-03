“We want to grow to be successful”: Brad Keselowski shares exciting future plans for RFK Racing

Brad Keselowski, the driver/co-owner of RFK Racing has recently given an update on his big plans for the team. After leaving Team Penske, he has been linked with the RFK Racing as a co-owner and driver for the last two seasons but he has already envisioned great potential for the organization.

The 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion is eyeing RFK Racing to compete at IMSA SportsCar Championship, the North America road course racing series at Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Expand Tweet

Keselowski believes that the pedigree of road course racing gives a lot of advantage to the atmosphere of a thriving team as NASCAR is relying more on road course races. Ahead of the NASCAR Awards at the Music City Center, Brad Keselowski expressed sights to take RFK Racing to the pinnacle of success.

“As NASCAR continues to get heavier and heavier into road course racing, I think that pedigree offers a lot of advantages to the ecosystem of a successful Cup team,” Keselowski said as quoted by nbcsports.com.

“We don’t want to just grow just to grow. I’m not particularly interested in that. We want to grow to be successful. And so it takes a very measured means to do that,” he added.

Expand Tweet

RFK Racing has a goal of being competitive after a successful 2023 season in which Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher both made it into the playoffs. Buescher won three races in that season before being eliminated in the Round of 8.

Brad Keselowski’s team to field third part-time entry in 2024 season

Earlier this week, RFK Racing announced that they would field a part-time third entry in 2024, known as #Stage60. This program is like Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91 and 23XI Racing’s third entries, which helped Kimi Raikkonen, Shane van Gisbergen, Travis Pastrana and Kamui Kobayashi to run in Cup Series this year.

Brad Keselowski’s team will feature a variety of drivers in multiple races, starting with NASCAR veteran David Ragan at season opener Daytona 500 in 2024.

Expressing his feeling on returning to NASCAR with his former team, David Ragan said (via team release):

“It’s really exciting to be back in an RFK Ford. I spent some of the best years of my career driving for Mr. Jack [Roush] and the team at RFK. They really gave me my first opportunity in the sport and I have to thank BuildSubmarines.com for helping make this happen. We had a really strong run going in my last year at Roush at the 500, and hopefully, we can go back and finish what we started.”