The ongoing debate in the NASCAR Cup Series about what the Next Gen Cup car needs more of, aerodynamic efficiency or power, seems to be in no hurry to die down soon. The seventh-generation car has seen varied success during two years of running in the sport's highest echelon. Going into its third year of competition, the spec car is being further refined to put on an even better show for the fans.

The Next-Gen car proved its mettle during a test on intermediate-style tracks where the racing amongst drivers had been great, as attested by drivers, fans, and experts in the industry. However, just as safety concerns were lurking over the car last year, NASCAR is on a mission to improve one of its Achilles heels.

Short-track racing and the dirty air effect in the cars' wake has affected tracks such as Martinsville Speedway where drivers have complained of difficulty in overtaking. One of the solutions as mentioned by Tyler Reddick recently could be the addition of more power to individual cars.

Richard Childress Racing-owned ECR Engines' Senior Vice President Bob Fisher recently elaborated on the feasibility of higher horsepower for engine builders. Fisher told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio:

"We want all the horsepower we can get and these engines are capable of producing well over 900 horsepower. But I think, to help the racing they wanted us to bump this power level up to say 750 horsepower, wouldn't be a huge tear-up for the engine companies. We already have a package that we used to run engines multiple races with the seals and would feel quite comfortable doing that."

NASCAR has shied away from horsepower gains for the Cup Series citing various reasons. The main reason that always seems to crop up is the cost of the horsepower bump. However, with ECR Engines coming out with their statement, it seems there is some conflict of interest between engine builders as well as NASCAR.

Tyler Reddick believes NASCAR Next Gen cars would need 1000 horsepower to improve racing woes

On a recent episode of the popular Dirty Mo Media podcast "Door, Bumper, Clear", 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick also spoke about the need for more horsepower in the Cup Series.

Reddick put forward an interesting point and said:

"A couple of months ago just for fun I asked some of the guys at 23XI. There is a weird knob we can work on to basically increase the power of the car by 150 horsepower. Didn't really change it much. I think you'd need to be above 1000 horsepower to like, really move that needle."

It remains to be seen what ultimately comes of the whole debate surrounding the Next Gen car's aerodynamics as well as power levels.