“We want to prove we belong”: JGR star Chase Briscoe talks about the feeling of always having a ‘chip on his shoulder’

Chase Briscoe reflected on his 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, which is filled with solid accomplishments. Despite the success, he believes there’s more to prove—both for himself and his #19 Joe Gibbs Racing crew chief, James Small.
Briscoe, 30, arrived at JGR following a four-year stint at the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing. He took over the #19 Toyota Camry from 2017 NASCAR champion Martin Truex Jr., putting pressure on the entire team to retain their top spot in the sport.
In his first year with the team, the Indiana native is determined to show he belongs. So far, he has delivered two victories (Pocono and Darlington)—the first time in his career he’s notched multiple wins in a single season—along with 12 top-five finishes and 16 top-10s, marking a sharp improvement over his results in previous years.
ESPN reported on Briscoe's comments about what the racecar driver aims to accomplish in his career.
“We both had, I felt like, a lot of people doubting us... ‘Why are they in that role?’ James got a lot of flak for how he and [Truex] would go back and forth [on the radio], and now, knowing James, I've never met someone more competitive and more determined to win and willing to do what it takes to win,” he said.
“It's been good because we both kind of have that chip on our shoulder; we want to prove we belong.”
After leading the standings in the Round of 16, Chase Briscoe finds himself on the brink of elimination heading to Kansas Speedway. He is only 12 points above the cutline in the eighth spot, ahead of Ross Chastain (-12), Austin Cindric (-19), Tyler Reddick (-23), and Bubba Wallace (-27).
The Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas is scheduled for Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET. The following race at Charlotte Motor Speedway road course will host the Round of 12 finale, which means four drivers will be eliminated from the playoffs.
“Stuff is easier now”: Chase Briscoe on mid-season turnaround amid first year at Joe Gibbs Racing
Chase Briscoe anticipated challenges when making the move from Stewart-Haas Racing to powerhouse Joe Gibbs Racing. But as the season progressed, he’s grown more comfortable with his new team, pointing to the race at Charlotte Motor Speedway as a key turning point.
Speaking to RACER's Kelly Crandall, the #19 Toyota driver said:
“Stuff is easier now [...] Where, at the beginning of the year, you’re the new guy that’s not normally racing up front. So, now everything is way easier than it was at the beginning of the year.”
Briscoe has already outpaced teammate Ty Gibbs in delivering wins for JGR, collecting two victories so far this season. His fellow teammates, Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell, have also found success with five and four wins, respectively. Given Briscoe’s performance so far, he’s viewed as a legitimate championship contender—a title run that, if successful, would secure the team's first Cup Series championship since Kyle Busch in 2019.
