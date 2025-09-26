“We want to prove we belong”: JGR star Chase Briscoe talks about the feeling of always having a ‘chip on his shoulder’

Chase Briscoe reflected on his 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, which is filled with solid accomplishments. Despite the success, he believes there’s more to prove—both for himself and his #19 Joe Gibbs Racing crew chief, James Small.

Ad

Briscoe, 30, arrived at JGR following a four-year stint at the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing. He took over the #19 Toyota Camry from 2017 NASCAR champion Martin Truex Jr., putting pressure on the entire team to retain their top spot in the sport.

In his first year with the team, the Indiana native is determined to show he belongs. So far, he has delivered two victories (Pocono and Darlington)—the first time in his career he’s notched multiple wins in a single season—along with 12 top-five finishes and 16 top-10s, marking a sharp improvement over his results in previous years.

Ad

Trending

ESPN reported on Briscoe's comments about what the racecar driver aims to accomplish in his career.

“We both had, I felt like, a lot of people doubting us... ‘Why are they in that role?’ James got a lot of flak for how he and [Truex] would go back and forth [on the radio], and now, knowing James, I've never met someone more competitive and more determined to win and willing to do what it takes to win,” he said.

Ad

“It's been good because we both kind of have that chip on our shoulder; we want to prove we belong.”

Chase Briscoe drives the #19 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing - Source: Imagn

After leading the standings in the Round of 16, Chase Briscoe finds himself on the brink of elimination heading to Kansas Speedway. He is only 12 points above the cutline in the eighth spot, ahead of Ross Chastain (-12), Austin Cindric (-19), Tyler Reddick (-23), and Bubba Wallace (-27).

Ad

The Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas is scheduled for Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET. The following race at Charlotte Motor Speedway road course will host the Round of 12 finale, which means four drivers will be eliminated from the playoffs.

“Stuff is easier now”: Chase Briscoe on mid-season turnaround amid first year at Joe Gibbs Racing

Chase Briscoe anticipated challenges when making the move from Stewart-Haas Racing to powerhouse Joe Gibbs Racing. But as the season progressed, he’s grown more comfortable with his new team, pointing to the race at Charlotte Motor Speedway as a key turning point.

Ad

Speaking to RACER's Kelly Crandall, the #19 Toyota driver said:

“Stuff is easier now [...] Where, at the beginning of the year, you’re the new guy that’s not normally racing up front. So, now everything is way easier than it was at the beginning of the year.”

Briscoe has already outpaced teammate Ty Gibbs in delivering wins for JGR, collecting two victories so far this season. His fellow teammates, Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell, have also found success with five and four wins, respectively. Given Briscoe’s performance so far, he’s viewed as a legitimate championship contender—a title run that, if successful, would secure the team's first Cup Series championship since Kyle Busch in 2019.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.