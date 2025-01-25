“We want to do something to help”: Rick Ware sends powerful message after collaborating with ‘one group’ devoted to wildfire awareness

Rick Ware Racing will capitalize on Fox's broadcasting program to spread wildfire awareness. Team owner Rick Ware announced that the No. 51 Ford Mustang will feature the Red Cross in the upcoming pre-season race in North Carolina.

According to Ware, the initiative would amplify the fundraising program of Fox with Red Cross for the victims of the 2025 California wildfire. It is one of Ware's efforts to support the victims, along with his own donations to the humanitarian organization.

Rick Ware Racing took to X (formerly Twitter) to preview the No. 51 Mighty Fire Breaker Ford featuring the American Red Cross on the hood.

In a press release, Ware, who is a Los Angeles native, said (via Jayski's):

"Our racecars are rolling billboards that drive awareness and increase sales. It’s the right time to do exactly that for the Red Cross, and promoting what Fox started is the best way to do it."

In his part, Steve Conboy, the founder of RWR's sponsor, Mighty Fire Breaker, stated:

“Our hearts go out to all the families and individuals affected by these fires, and like Rick Ware Racing and so many others, we want to help."

Cody Ware, the son of Rick Ware, will drive the No. 51 Ford with the Red Cross logo around the Bowman Gray Stadium for the Cook Out Clash. It is a pre-season race where teams can optimize their car setups ahead of the season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

The annual Daytona 500 is scheduled for February 16. It will mark Cody Ware's return to the premier series as a full-time driver after running a part-time schedule with the team in the last two years.

Rick Ware explains signing son Cody for 2025 season

Rick Ware explained why the team chose Cody Ware to drive the No. 51 Ford Mustang on a full-time basis. He believes his son Cody had a strong part-time run last year and would perform better in a more consistent racing schedule.

The Rick Ware Racing team owner said (via Toby Christie):

“Cody made a lot out of the nine races he ran for us last year and proved that he was deserving of a full-time opportunity. Running a part-time schedule isn’t easy because it’s hard to develop consistency when you’re out of the car for weeks on end."

Ware added his son's working relationship with crew chief Billy Plourde improved, which he believed would translate on the track this year.

"But Cody made it work and he and crew chief Billy Plourde developed a good rapport. It made sense to see what could come of their collective efforts when they’re working alongside one another week in and week out. A full season together provides the best chance for everyone to succeed," he said.

Out of the nine races last year, Cody Ware bagged just one top-5 finish in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona. Driving the No. 15 Ford, Ware finished 4th after starting from 33rd. His second-best finishing position was 12th at Talladega Superspeedway.

