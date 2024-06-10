“We want to be successful” - $90M-worth Tony Stewart aims for NHRA wins while filling in for wife Leah Pruett

NASCAR legend Tony Stewart has primarily shifted focus more towards his NHRA endeavors since announcing the closure of his NASCAR team, Stewart-Haas Racing, at the end of the 2024 season. Stewart is aiming to become a successful driver by winning races in NHRA drag racing.

Speaking to the media before the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway last week, the $90 million-worth Tony Stewart (according to Celebrity Net Worth) stated that his goal is not merely to participate but to achieve success and win NHRA races.

He also admitted that he is going through a learning phase and mentioned the challenges he faced, especially with car adjustments.

“We don't show up just to say we got to drive these things. We want to be successful. We want to win rounds. We want to win races. It's part of the process of learning,” Stewart said in a YouTube video posted by Cup Scene.

“I mentioned at the beginning of season, I weigh a tiny bit heavier than my wife does and it's an adjustment for the team to figure out how to figure out what the clutch wants, what the car wants to get me going. And I'm not by all means not the heaviest guy in the class by any means,” Stewart continued.

Tony Stewart, who is a prominent figure in the world of motorsports, currently owns a racing team called Tony Stewart Racing in NHRA, which began in 2022 with his wife Leah Pruett competing in Top Fuel and Matt Hagan in Funny Car, while Stewart competed in the Top Alcohol Dragster last year.

With Pruett decided to start a family, Stewart replaced her in the Top Fuel Dragster category this year, increasing his passion towards drag racing.

Tony Stewart reflects on racing against Doug Kalitta for the first time in NHRA

Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion also described racing against Doug Kalitta last week as bringing back the old memories they shared during the USAC racing days.

In a press conference at Bristol Dragway, Stewart said:

“It was the first time Doug and I got to race last week and we both came up from USAC days.

"That was a pride thing for both of us to be able to run with each other finally and don't want to lose against anybody, but the goal is to come out and try to win events and win rounds to get there.”