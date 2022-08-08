"We’ll keep digging," says Alex Bowman after P9 finish at NASCAR Michigan race

29-year-old NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman has been on an average run of finishes as the regular 2022 season of the highest echelon of stock car racing nears closure. Yesterday's FireKeeper's Casino 400 at the Michigan International Speedway saw the Hendrick Motorsports driver bounce back from a DNF at the Indianapolis Road Course with a P9 finish in Brooklyn, Michigan.

The 400-mile-long race at the 1.5-mile-long speedway saw Toyota dominate the field in terms of raw pace. Kevin Harvick managed to pip Bubba Wallace Jr. during the final five laps of the race, with the 46-year-old ending a 65 winless race drought. Bowman, on the other hand, drove his #48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 to the third-best finishing position for Chevrolet cars on Sunday.

The Tucson, Arizona native elaborated on how the setup of their car did not work in the team's favor in the short and long runs. He said:

“We just started super deep and played some strategy to get some track position back. We were too tight on the short run. Really too tight on the long run too, but the short runs hurt us a little bit more. I’m happy to get the #48 Ally Chevy back in the top-10. Can’t say enough about Greg (Ives) and the guys, we’ll keep digging as we close out the season.”

Alex Bowman's performance at the Brooklyn, Michigan track meant he now has 10 top-10 finishes this season, with the latest one coming after a string of nine races. All-in-all, a P9 finish after qualifying for P30 was certainly a solid result for Bowman at Michigan.

Where does Alex Bowman lie on the NASCAR Cup Series standings after Michigan?

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman sits right on the cusp of the playoffs as the 29-year-old driver tries to make his way out of the regular NASCAR Cup Series season.

Alex Bowman @Alex_Bowman 🏼 We’ve got some work to do today in the Ally 48…Hoping to get @allyracing a solid finish at their home track We’ve got some work to do today in the Ally 48…Hoping to get @allyracing a solid finish at their home track 👍🏼 https://t.co/QesqZuXFfA

After managing to visit Victory Lane at Las Vegas Motor Speedway earlier this year, Bowman's performances have been inconsistent throughout the 2022 campaign. After breaking his nine-race-long streak of not managing to get into the top-10, the Tucson, Arizona native needs to make the most of the remaining races, which will dictate whether he makes it into the playoffs or not.

Watch Alex Bowman try to end the season on a high next weekend as NASCAR goes to Richmond Raceway for the Federated Auto Parts 400.

