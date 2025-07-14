“We will put this behind”: Ryan Blaney pens heartfelt note after Sonoma disappointment

In a heartfelt note following a disappointing result at Sonoma, Ryan Blaney expressed thanks and optimism. He thanked his No. 12 team for bringing him a fast race car and commended the incredible effort of everyone at the racetrack and back home.

Blaney did not enjoy a good race at the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series event at Sonoma Raceway. He finished 36th after getting involved in an accident. The incident took place early in Stage 3 when Chris Buescher walked it up entering Turn 1 and made contact with Blaney, sending him off road and stuck in the dirt that would result in another DNF. This was one of several DNFs for Blaney this season as he heads into the playoffs.

Blaney emphasized the importance of moving forward, stating:

"Our 12-Team brought us a really good race car. I Appreciate everyone’s hard work back home and at the track. We will put this behind us and look forward to Dover."

Outside of the racetrack, Blaney continued to defend NASCAR's ratings numbers, even borrowing Formula One's TV ratings in the United States to provide a favorable comparison.

Ryan Blaney breaks down the reality of racing on the ‘toughest’ road course amid its uncertain future

Ryan Blaney recently described the Chicago Street Course as the "toughest" road course in NASCAR, highlighting its rough roads, narrow layout and minimal runoff areas that leave no room for error. He explained that the bumps and tight corners make it mentally and technically challenging, requiring precise driving to carry speed through the tight sections. Despite these difficulties, Blaney said he enjoys the challenge and thrives on the complexity of racing on such a demanding circuit. He said (via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio):

"I enjoy it. I enjoy the challenge of it. I mean, it's tough. I think, I think Chicago is the toughest road course we go to, just because, you know, it's people always ask me, like, what's challenging about I'm like, well, just, you know, the roads are rough. Everything's super rough, trying to figure out the bumps, and it's so narrow, like there's nowhere to bail. Like, if you kind of get in the corner too hot, smoke it in there, and you get bouncing real hard on your blocks or something, or on the shock limiters. Like, there's no gravel trap or grass to run off to."

"There's little runoffs. Like, you hope you can get slowed down, like, into four if you bail early enough, and there's a couple others, but there's just no room for error, like, and you have to run that place so technically correct, like, very precise, and trying to carry speed, and these tight little sections, you know. So it's, like, really mentally challenging for me," he added.

At the July 6 Grant Park 165 race on the Chicago Street Course, Blaney started 17th and finished 12th, a respectable mid-pack result given the track’s difficulty. He qualified with a best lap time of 90.89 seconds, which was 1.23 seconds slower than pole sitter Shane van Gisbergen.

