“We are witnessing greatness”: Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR prodigy weighs in on Connor Zilisch, SVG’s Sonoma ‘clinics’

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace's NASCAR Truck Series prodigy Rajah Kriby Caruth recently reacted to Xfinity Series driver Connor Zilisch's run at Sonoma Raceway. The JR Motorsports teammates had a good run at the 79-lap race, but this time Zilisch surprised everyone, taking the lead from his teammate Gisbergen in the final stage of the race.

Right from the beginning of the 156.95-mile race, the duo had a nail-biting fight for the pole position, and the New Zealand-based driver secured the first-place start with a best time of 75.26 seconds and 95.19 mph. The NASCAR prodigy was just 0.24 seconds behind the #9 Chevy driver and made up for the loss in the final stage of the race.

The JR Motorsports duo dominated the 79-lap race, leading 70 laps, with Shane van Gisbergen leading 24 laps and Connor Zilisch with a 46-lap lead. However, the #88 Chevy driver took the lead from Gisbergen, ending his dominance at road courses, and crossed the finish line 0.438 seconds ahead of his teammate.

Reflecting on the nail-biting finish, Bubba Wallace's prodigy Rajah Caruth wrote on X:

"I feel like I’m watching old Ambrose and JPM clinics… we are witnessing greatness!!"

With the Sonoma Raceway victory, Connor Zilisch marked his third win of this season. Additionally, he sabotaged Shane van Gisbergen's chances of securing his fourth career win in his Xfinity Series career.

Bubba Wallace and Alex Bowman expressed good sportsmanship despite having a heated moment at the Chicago Street Course

NASCAR Cup Series drivers Alex Bowman and Bubba Wallace had a bit of a heated moment during the Chicago Street Race on Sunday, July 6, 2025. After colliding multiple times for a seventh-place finish, Bowman spun Wallace, ending his chances for a potential top-ten finish.

Following the incident, Wallace went to confront the Hendrick Motorsports driver, and the duo displayed good sportsmanship. Reflecting on the confrontation, Bowman stated:

“I thought we had squashed our beef, but clearly we’ve not. I don’t know. I followed the 45 (Tyler Reddick) past him. He ran me into the inside wall in (Turn) 8. Still felt like I passed him clean, then he absolutely just demolished me into (Turn) 12. I gave it back a little bit into 1, and then he demolished me again into 2, ran me into the outside wall, and then I’m just a pinball between him and the outside wall at that point." (via NASCAR)

Following the same, Bubba Wallace expressed his views and told the media:

“I’m just proud of the effort. You know, late call on the 5 that got us spun. Hated that. Just when you think everything’s going OK, but we were able to jump ship and switch up plans, put us right back in the race. So man, I was passing cars, having fun, showing that we keep improving and keep building confidence. We’ll be fine. So hate to see it end that way. It was fun. Fun with the 48. No love lost, all good.”

Bubba Wallace ranks 13th on the Cup Series points table with 433 points to his credit. Additionally, he has secured six top-ten finishes and three top-five positions in 19 starts this season. Also, Wallace has yet to secure a win to qualify for the playoffs.

