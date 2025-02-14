Weather forces NASCAR to shift Daytona 500 start time

NASCAR on Friday announced that the 2025 Daytona 500 will start one hour earlier due to a forecast for inclement weather. The race was scheduled to start at 2:30 PM ET, but as per the new schedule, it will start at 1:30 PM ET.

As per reports, there is a potential for showers during the afternoon hours on Sunday around the Central Florida region. As a result, the Great American Race at the Daytona International Speedway was preponed by one hour.

The weather forecast on Sunday will feature clouds in the skies of Florida, accompanied by windy and warm conditions, and southerly winds. As the race was preponed, NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports wrote on X sharing the information:

"Because of threat of rain, Daytona 500 start time moved an hour earlier. FOX comes on air at 11:30a ET and green flag at 2p ET. @NASCARONFOX"

Therefore, the 2025 Daytona 500 race will start on February 16 at 1:30 PM ET, and the Green flag will come out at 2 PM ET. The Race coverage on Fox starts at 11:30 AM ET. Fox Sports, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will cover NASCAR's biggest race.

William Byron makes his feelings known ahead of Great American Race

Ahead of the 2025 Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway, William Byron shared his thoughts about defending the iconic title. The Hendrick Motorsports driver claimed the 2024 title ahead of his teammate, Alex Bowman, and coming into this year, he feels more passionate and excited prior to the race.

William Byron celebrates after winning the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. - Source: Imagn

Here's what he said about the upcoming race (via UPI):

"I have more joy coming down here than I did before," Byron said. "I have more passion and excitement for this race than I did before. I feel like having experienced it the way it was last year really changed my perspective on the race as a whole in a good way, obviously."

"I feel that's created some more motivation to get another one. This race, it's a lifetime achievement. It's something people reference everywhere you go. It's something that the first time in my career I've had something like that. It makes it cool, it makes it more special, because you can tell people care about the race."

Joe Gibbs Racing driver, Chase Briscoe starts the race from pole, alongside Team Penske's Austin Cindric. Defending Daytona 500 champion, William Byron starts from fifth.

