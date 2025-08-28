Weeks after his sacking, Kaden Honeycutt addresses his transition to replace injured Stewart Friesen to continue title chase

Former Niece Motorsports driver, Kaden Honeycutt, recently drove the #52 truck, filling in for the injured Stewart Friesen. The youngster spoke about the transition into the team so far.The 22-year-old was sacked in August by Niece Motorsports, citing that the driver had signed with a new team and a manufacturer for the 2026 season. The rookie driver had nine top-10's and could have potentially gotten into the playoffs. However, the opportunity to race again came when Halmar Friesen Racing's Stewart Friesen was involved in a horrific crash at the Super DIRTcar Series Races at Autodrome Drummod in Quebec Canada, forcing him to sit out for the rest of the season.Notably, Honeycutt will finish the season for the #52 truck. While talking about the same, Kaden Honeycutt was questioned about how the transition has been so far within the team. (via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio )&quot;Well, I think it's definitely made it easier from the people that I've been surrounded with and meeting many great people that have given me the chance to go and run this 52 truck. Everyone at Toyota TRD for giving me the tools to make the transition easier. Jimmy and those guys are unbelievable people such a small, really hard working group of people. And it also made it easier that Stewart was very, very much with the plan that we provided, so yeah, just thanks to Stewart, Mrs. Friesen, Chris Larson, Mohawk Northeast Halmar for you know believing in me to finish here out for them,&quot; Kayden Honeycutt said.&quot;So yeah definitely been easier, I think than most would probably anticipate for myself . You know everything is good on my end, you know friendship side, both sides so everything has been good regardless of what social media has said but it's just been a good transition for myself so it's very easy. Its all the people that made it easy,&quot; he added.The 22-year-old has managed to secure himself a spot in the playoffs. Honeycutt currently sits in 9th place in the drivers' championship with 2003 points. He also has ten top-ten's and two top-fives to his name.Niece Motorsports General Manager talks about what led to Kaden Honeycutt's exitThe Niece Motorsports General Manager, Cody Efaw, recently spoke about the reason behind Honeycutt's exit from the team. Kaden Honeycutt had informed the team about him signing for a different team and manufacturer for the upcoming season, which prompted the team to let go of the driver.While speaking about the same with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Efaw said:&quot;We went to him with a offer to extend his racing opportunities or career here at Niece Motorsports for several years to come. He informed us that, he appreciated it and we meant a lot to him, but he was going to go a different route in the future, with a different OEM. My job is to make sure all our partners are taken care of. One of our large partners is Chevrolet and... they've been great partners for 10 years with us,&quot; he said.Kaden Honeycutt recently raced at Richmond in the #52 truck, where he finished the race in 10th place with a tally of 37 points.