What 23XI Racing boss Denny Hamlin said about Corey Heim's Cup start 

Denny Hamlin spoke about the progress and potential of 23XI Racing's first development driver Corey Heim ahead of Sunday's (May 11) AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Heim, who made one Cup start last season with the Hamlin and NBA star Michael Jordon-owned team, will join three 23XI full-time drivers this week in the Robinhood-sponsored No. 67 Toyota. Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass asked Hamlin about what he would want to see from Heim's race at Kansas.

"Just kind of see where he stacks up competition-wise with the rest of the Cup field. We are all very aware of his skill set and he's going to get some good opportunities over the next few years to show that," Denny Hamlin said.

This race will mark Heim's fourth career NASCAR Cup Series start and second Cup start at the 1.5-mile intermediate speedway after a 22nd-place finish last year.

When asked about adding other Cup starts to the 2025 season with 23XI, Heim said (via jayski.com):

"Yeah, that is the goal for sure. This track and Chicago for sure, and then in between will be Nashville."

Heim will move to the Cup race after a third-place finish at the Truck race, driving Tricon Garage's No. 11 Toyota. The 22-year-old has made the Championship 4 in the NASCAR Truck Series for back-to-back years in 2023 and 2024 and is currently leading the points' standings.

Heim qualified in 28th place for the Cup race, which is scheduled to start at 3:00 pm ET. Meanwhile, Hamlin will start the race from the 14th position.

Corey Heim to debut Denny Hamlin's 23XI Racing new partner at Kansas

23XI Racing currently fields three full-time cars in the NASCAR Cup Series. Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick were joined by Riley Herbst, who was added as the third driver this year.

In April, new partner Robinhood also joined Denny Hamlin's team as an official sponsor for the 2025 NASCAR season. Team drivers Wallace and Corey Heim will sport the neon colors of the U.S. investing app this year.

Heim will debut the new paint scheme at Kansas Speedway this Sunday.

"Grateful for the opportunity to race the No. 67 [Robinhood] Toyota Camry today. Ready to give it everything and make the most of it," Heim wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Hamlin addressed the impact of expanding to a fourth car this week at Kansas and shared the increased opportunities to win.

"Yeah, you know, it digs into your depth chart, both in the shop and on the road. You know, it increases opportunity to win. That's another, you know, bullet in the chamber that you've got....Certainly we've planned this for quite some time, so we've been able to staff accordingly for it," Denny Hamlin said.

23XI is also in the middle of a legal dispute over the chartner agreements with NASCAR.

