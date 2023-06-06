What is 3CHI in NASCAR? Taking a look at Kyle Busch’s sponsors

Every NASCAR fan must have noticed the huge 3CHI on Kyle Busch's car. It's nothing but one of the sponsors of Richard Childress Racing. 3CHI will be supporting Kyle Busch, the newest member of Richard Childress Racing, in the 2023 Daytona 500 and other select NASCAR Cup Series races.

Earlier this year, Richard Childress Racing and Tyler Reddick welcomed 3CHI as a multi-race principal sponsor of the NASCAR Cup Series last year, and this year, the race-winning team will have Kyle Busch driving the No. 8 Chevrolet.

Busch will compete across multiple NASCAR Cup Series events in 2023 while wearing the black and gold of 3CHI, beginning with the season-opening Daytona 500. Busch joins Richard Childress Racing after spending 15 years with Joe Gibbs Racing.

The 2023 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway marked the start of 3CHI's NASCAR Cup Series sponsorship campaign on Sunday, February 19, as Busch seeks to win his maiden race in "The Great American Race."

But what is 3CHI?

3Chi is a modern manufacturer of hemp-based products with a new outlook. The group is committed to incorporating pure, all-natural cannabinoids into useful and enjoyable goods.

Thousands of customers have praised 3CHI, which focuses on bringing technology and innovation to the hemp sector, to their advantage and enjoyment of the company's goods. RCR's ardent fan following allowed the business, which was a first-time sponsor in 2022, to give clients additional marketing channels and exclusive deals.

All federal specifications are followed by 3CHI for complete legal compliance in whatever it produces. Sales are restricted to consumers 21 years of age and older, and the company's manufacture and distribution of its products carefully adhere to a philosophy of safety above all else.

Kyle Busch holds off Denny Hamlin to win the NASCAR Cup Series at St.Louis

At World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, Kyle Busch won the 63rd NASCAR Cup Series race, but the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet driver put a lot of effort into earning the top prize.

After Bubba Wallace's damaged brake rotor brought out the 11th yellow on Lap 236 and put the race into overtime, Busch, the pole winner, overcame five restarts in the last 40 laps of the Enjoy Illinois 300 to defeat Denny Hamlin by 0.517 seconds.

"Man, to sit on the pole, lead a lot of laps and have my guys do such a great job today was pretty phenomenal for us. Great for RCR. Just win, baby!" he said after the race.

Busch's third victory of his debut year with RCR and first at the 1.25-mile track. His crew chief, Randall Burnett, grew raised in Fenton, Missouri, and his family was present because it was a home game.

