What advice NASCAR Truck champion Ty Majeski shared with his lone Thorsport teammate in the championship hunt

Ahead of the playoff race, defending Truck Series champion Ty Majeski recently shared his advice on what to expect from the postseason with his lone Thorsports teammate, Jake Garcia. The 20-year-old driver will be making his first playoff appearance in his career at Darlington Raceway this weekend.

Garcia debuted in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with McAnally-Hilgermann Racing in 2022. He then landed a full-time seat with ThorSports Racing in 2024 and has been running in his sophomore year with the team this season.

Garcia is surrounded by championship-winning teammates, with Matt Crafton earning the title back-to-back in 2013-14 and 2019, followed by Ben Rhodes with two titles in 2021 and 2023. Lastly, Majeski has one title, which he secured in the 2024 season.

The #98 and the #13 Ford truck drivers are the only drivers from ThorSports Racing competing in the 2025 playoffs. Their teammate, Matt Crafton, missed his playoff berth by one spot. Meanwhile, Matt Crafton ranks 16th in the points table and is 1701 points behind the leader, Corey Heim.

Ty Majeski had prior experience in the playoffs, but his teammate Jake Garcia is making his first appearance. Reflecting the same, Majeski shared his advice for his teammate in the playoffs and stated:

“I think the biggest thing is just not letting the moment get too big, right? There’s a reason that the No. 13 group and Jake made the playoffs, and don’t lose sight of how you got to this point. As soon as you kind of let the stage get too big and overthink it, that’s when you make mistakes, and that’s really the only thing that can really disrupt your playoff run, is making a mistake, especially in that first round.” (via NASCAR.com)

Before competing for ThorSports Racing, Ty Majeski competed for Niece Motorsports. The #98 Ford Truck driver has secured six wins, 33 top-five finishes, and 59 top-ten finishes in 107 starts in his Truck Series career. Additionally, he has led 1,599 laps with an average start of 8.6.

“Started as an engineer”: Ty Majeski got candid about his history before winning his first Truck Series title

ThorSports Racing driver Ty Majeski won the Championship Four race last year on November 8 and made history for his team. With Majeski's win, the team became the first NASCAR Truck Series team to secure back-to-back championship titles.

Matt Crafton was the first team driver to secure a championship title back-to-back in 2013-14 and again in 2019. Followed by Ben Rhodes claiming more titles in 2021 and 2023. With Majeski's win last season, the team added a sixth title, making them the team with the most championship wins.

During the race, Corey Heim and Ty Majeski were going toe-to-toe with each other to secure the win. However, Majeski took a last-minute lead and crossed the victory line ahead of Heim. Later, in a post-race interview, the ThorSports Racing driver told the press:

"It's possible you just need to find your way to find a way to set yourself apart from everybody else. And I did that by working in the shop; I started as an engineer at ThorSport in 2021, with three or four races, didn't know what it was gonna turn into, and now a champion."

Ty Majeski currently ranks sixth in the Truck Series points table with 2010 points. He has secured 11 top-ten finishes and 5 top-five finishes in 18 starts this season. The team is set to compete in the Sober or Slammer 200 scheduled for Saturday, August 30, 2025, at Darlington Raceway.

