Kyle Larson begins Dirt track Season

There's no question that Kyle Larson is the best overall racing talent when competing on asphalt or dirt. This week, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion showed his skills in the World of Outlaws dirt racing series.

Kyle Larson always goes back to his roots when racing on a dirt track. It's where he began his journey to being a top-tier talent in the stock car racing industry.

The 2022 World of Outlaws season began in Florida, and Larson headed to the field for the Sprint Cars. Larson is no stranger to showing off his craft. When the 29-year-old Cup Series driver shows up to the competition, it heats up.

There were twenty-six total cars in the field, and Larson would finish 2nd place and earn six thousand dollars. His Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman was taking in this race as well.

Larson would lose to a ten-time World of Outlaws champion in Donny Schatz. The event winner spoke to the press and shared his perspective on winning.

That's what everyone out here is trying to do -- win that first one. It takes the monkey off your back."

Some drivers from the Cup Series will be taking part in dirt races this year. This will be happening as the racing season gets to the Bristol Dirt Race in April. It will be great practice to collect data and get an understanding of the competitor's driving styles.

If the event is similar to last year, drivers like Larson, Christopher Bell and more will get the most attention during that race weekend. Now hopefully they don't crash in the 2022 edition of the event coming up this spring.

Kyle Larson looks to stay at the top of Hendrick Motorsports For another season

NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash

After his ten-win season last year, Kyle Larson is looking to stay at the top of Hendrick MotorSports.

Of course, Chase Elliott will have something to say about that as the man who won the championship two years ago. Elliott will have his work cut out for him as he tries to slow down Larson. Elliott looks to be back in dominant form after his surprising two win season last year.

But don't forget, William Byron and Alex Bowman are the other two drivers featured on the race team. However, Hendrick will certainly come into this season as the team to beat.

