What bizarre incident stole the spotlight during the promoter’s caution at the NASCAR All-Star race?

Last month, Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith introduced a new “Promoter’s Caution”, which was expected to sway the fate of this year’s NASCAR All-Star Race. This rule, as per reports, could have been announced anytime during the opening 220 laps of the 250-lap showdown, which would have sent the field for a race-altering restart.

Ad

But things took a hilarious turn on Sunday, May 18, when NASCAR veteran Michael Waltrip grabbed the yellow flag, intending to wave it at the passing cars. As he did so, the flag slipped from his hands and fell on the frontstretch.

Here is the footage showing the same (via NASCAR on FOX):

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Capitalizing on a two-tire stop during the restart, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell cleared last year’s winner, Joey Logano, with only nine laps to go and won the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Therefore, Logano had to settle for a runner-up finish. As reported by Nate Ryan of NBC Sports, the Mustang maestro was 0.829 seconds behind his JGR rival. Although he lost the chance of pocketing the million-dollar prize, it won’t matter in the points game.

Ad

Next up for the drivers is the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Scheduled for Sunday, May 25, the 400-lap race will be televised live on Amazon Prime Video, 6 pm ET onwards. This race happens to be the first of the five points-paying races that Prime Video will cover this year.

Fans can also listen to its live radio coverage on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Notably, Christopher Bell is the defending winner of the crown jewel event.

Ad

“Just ran me up into the wall”- Joey Logano calls out Christopher Bell following the latter’s NASCAR All-Star Race win

According to many, and Joey Logano himself, it was the promoter’s caution that ruined his final restart during Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race. The leaders were given a choice to either pit for two tires or stay on the lead lap. While Christopher Bell chose to pit, Logano and his teammate Ryan Blaney were the first two drivers to stay out.

Ad

But Bell executed a better restart with two fresh tires. Logano had passed him several times before that, but in an attempt to clear the traffic, the Oklahoma native veered to the top before dive-bombing Logano’s No. 22. As a result, Logano was forced to move up the track.

“The No. 20 had a good enough restart to clear too many of them too fast,” Logano explained during a post-race interview (via Road and Track). “I couldn’t get away in time, it took me six, seven laps to get my car up and rolling again. I did all I could do to hold him (Bell) off and he got under me and released the brake, gave me no option. He kinda just ran me up into the wall.”

That being said, it was indeed a great day for Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota, as Christopher Bell got them their fourth NASCAR All-Star Race victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Saha I write about all things NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.