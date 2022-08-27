What kind of car does Bubba Wallace Jr. drive?

Bubba Wallace Jr., one of the most highly anticipated and decorated drivers in the junior series, has not had the dream start to his NASCAR Cup Series career that he might have hoped for. The 2010 K&N Pro Series rookie of the year had a blazing start to his stock car racing career in the Camping World Truck Series, where he managed to win six races and finish in the top-ten 28 times over a period of six years and 49 race starts.

The #54 Toyota Tundra fielded by Kyle Busch Motorsports saw the Mobile, Alabama native create a buzz around himself for his aggressive moves on the track. The 2015 season saw Bubba Wallace Jr. graduate to the Xfinity Series full-time for a drive with Roush Fenway Racing, driving the #6 Ford Ecoboost Mustang. He managed to finish in the top-ten fourteen times over the course of the year.

Obscure NASCAR Facts @obnafa In 2017 in the Xfinity Series, Bubba Wallace, in the #6 car, finished 6th 5 times in a row, between Atlanta and Texas. His streak ended by crashing at Bristol, then got another 6th place at Richmond a race later. In his 8 top 10s that year, 6 were 6th place finishes. In 2017 in the Xfinity Series, Bubba Wallace, in the #6 car, finished 6th 5 times in a row, between Atlanta and Texas. His streak ended by crashing at Bristol, then got another 6th place at Richmond a race later. In his 8 top 10s that year, 6 were 6th place finishes. https://t.co/nOTyMCyyS7

Ever since making his debut in the Cup Series with Richard Petty Motorsports in 2017 and going on to drive for the outfit full-time in 2018, Wallace Jr. has not had the same stand-out performances he had at junior levels. This was exaggerated in the 2022 season where the 28-year-old possibly had the worst year performance-wise in the highest echelon of the sport.

However, now driving the #23 Toyota Camry TRD for 23XI Racing, the latter half of the year has seen the team get its act together after Bubba Wallace Jr. managed to get consecutive top-five and top-ten finishes. It finally looks like Wallace Jr. and the team are settling in with each other, with a lot more promising results to hopefully yet come.

The #23 Toyota Camry TRD driven by Bubba Wallace Jr. is the new Next Gen car introduced into the sport this year, with reworked aerodynamics, larger 18-inch wheels, tires, and symmetrical body designs. Powered by a 5.7 liter naturally aspirated V8 engine producing anywhere from 550 to 670 horsepower depending upon the track, the 7th generation car can hit a top speed of 215 mph. The car is capable of accelerating to 60 mph in under three seconds with it weighing around 3500lbs.

Which road car does Bubba Wallace Jr. drive?

With Bubba Wallace Jr.'s and 23XI Racing's affiliation with Toyota out of the three manufacturers in the sport, it is safe to assume that the #23 Toyota Camry TRD driver will drive the road-going variant of his race car off the track. The Toyota Tundra pick-up is also one of the probable contenders for a spot in his garage as the popular truck is the choice for medium to heavy duties from a comfortable road going non-commercial vehicle.

