What car does Toyota use in NASCAR 2024? All you need to know

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series is the 76th season and the premier series in the three nationwide race divisions. The top-tier division races have three primary manufacturers - Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota.

In 2022, NASCAR introduced the Next-Gen 7 car with new technology boasting an improved aero and downforce package. These cars use a naturally-aspirated V8 engine under their hood that can produce a horsepower of 670 bhp in the majority of the races, and can go up to 200 mph.

They use an independent rear suspension with five-way adjustables. The Next-Gen cars are very different from the street cars, like their 18-inch aluminum wheel has a single center locking nut, whereas other street cars most likely have a five-lug nut system.

The car models currently used in the Cup Series are - the Chevrolet Camaro, Ford Mustang, and Toyota Camry. Last year Toyota unveiled a newly designed body for the current 2024 NASCAR season. The 2024 Toyota Camry XSE was introduced in a white paint scheme with red and black accents. This model replaced the Toyota Camry TRD.

According to a press release by Toyota, Paul Doleshal, group manager of motorsports, TMNA (Toyota Motor North America) said:

"The 2024 Camry XSE race car will properly highlight Toyota’s attention to detail as has been showcased in the new street version Toyota Camry. We are excited to bring this car to the race track and continue to achieve success with it for years to come. TThe amount of work put into this car’s production cannot be overstated, and we thank everyone at TRD and Calty Design for their efforts in creating a premier vehicle for our team partners to compete for wins and championships."

Along with Toyota, Ford Performance also released its new body style as the 2024 Cup Series season saw the arrival of the Ford Mustang Dark Horse. However, Chevrolet remained with their Camaro ZL1 model.

More details about the Toyota Camry XSE in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season

Toyota for the 2024 Cup Series season fields three teams in the Toyota Next-Gen car. Joe Gibbs Racing, 23XI Racing, and Legacy Motor Club. Legacy Motor Club joined in 2024 with two full-time drivers. While Joe Gibbs fields four-car charter, and 23XI has two full-time drivers behind the wheels of the Camry XSE.

Toyota as a manufacturer finished the 2023 Cup Series season with 10 victories and stood second to Chevrolet in the 2023 Cup Series manufacturer standings. The last time Toyota won the Championship was in 2019.

Toyota currently sits in the second spot with 510 points and is one point behind the defending champion Chevrolet in the manufacturer standings. After 14 races in the 2024 Cup Series, Toyota has six wins, the most recent one was at Charlotte Motor Speedway last Sunday (May 26).