What caused RFK Racing driver Brad Keselowski’s medical issue after 2025 COTA race? NASCAR insider explains 

Brad Keselowski received medical attention at the conclusion of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at the Circuit of the Americas. The driver of the #6 RFK Racing Ford had troubles with overheating in his race car while placing 15th in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

An image of the 2012 Cup Series champion strapped to a stretcher and receiving medical attention surfaced on social media following the race. An X user by the name NASCAR on Reddit posted the photo and questioned what happened to the Michigan native that led to his need for medical assistance. They wrote:

"What happened to brad? (via u/nascarworker) http://reddit.com/comments/1j25ol6 #NASCAR"

Bozi Tatarevic, a writer for Road and Track and Motorsports, reposted the photo via X with a thorough explanation of what happened to the 41-year-old. Tatarevic explained that Keselowski's cool shirt, something drivers wear in the car to prevent overheating, failed. When this happens, Tatarevic said it expedites the overheating issue. The insider applauded the co-owner of RFK Racing for still managing to finish the race, writing:

"When a cool shirt fails a driver will often be hotter than they would be without one because the liquid is still sitting in the cool shirt but now it’s being heated up by the car so it quickly overheats them. Impressive effort by @keselowski to finish 15th in that condition."

Keselowski's 15th-place effort was his second-best finish at COTA. It's also just his second top-15 finish in his last six road course races, the first of which came at Sonoma last season, where he finished the race in 13th place. It was a much-needed run for Keselowski as he placed 26th in the Daytona 500 and 39th at Atlanta. After three races, Keselowski sits 26th in the points standings.

The 2025 Cup Series season is Keselowski's fourth year behind the wheel of the #6 machine. After spending 12 seasons with Team Penske, Keselowski partnered up with Jack Roush to form Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing. The team fields three full-time Cup cars with Keselowski in the #6, Chris Buescher in the #17, and Ryan Preece in the #60.

Brad Keselowski thankful for team, care after "tough" day at CoTA

Following a difficult day at Circuit of the Americas, Brad Keselowski reflected on the race in a social media post. The driver of #6 car took to X to express his gratitude for his team and the care he received post-race. In the post, Keselowski wrote:

"Yesterday was a tough one at COTA. Sometimes things happen that are out of our control, but I’m thankful for my team and the care I received at track. At the end of it all, we came home with a top 15 finish. Appreciate the support - on to Phoenix."

Keselowski is seeking his second Cup Series championship in 2025 to go with his maiden title in 2012. He finished 13th in 2024 after picking up a win at Darlington and making the playoffs.

