What Chase Briscoe said about his momentum after a solid Bristol finish

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) driver Chase Briscoe earned a solid top-five finish at Bristol Motor Speedway after a rough previous weekend. Briscoe finished fourth in the ninth race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at Bristol last Sunday. He believes that Bristol's P4 finish gives his #19 JGR team momentum heading into the off week.

The P4 finish was nothing short of relief and satisfaction for Briscoe and his #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team ahead of a one-week NASCAR Cup Series break. It was his third fourth-place finish as well as his third top-five finish this season.

In the post-race interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Chase Briscoe reflected on his solid Bristol finish, qualifying effort, and how his #19 car improved throughout the 500-lap race. He is happy with his performance and feels good about the momentum heading into the off weekend.

“Overall, a solid day for our Bass Pro Shops, Toyota. We needed a little bit more for sure, but overall, it was a good solid day. I'm just kind of kicking myself for qualifying. It was so track position, depending to come from 14th, we kind of ran 8th or 9th there for the first half of the race, and then at the end.” Briscoe said.

“We were really good, was able to drive up to fourth. Just if I could have restarted third or fourth, that last restart, maybe it would have been a different story. But yeah, overall, a great day for us, and yeah, going into the off week with a little momentum.”

Chase Briscoe is currently competing in his first season with Joe Gibbs’s owned JGR team after his former Stewart-Haas Racing team shut down its operation last year.

Chase Briscoe prioritized a clean race at Bristol

Reflecting on the Bristol race, Chase Briscoe explained his decision to play it smart rather than take a risky move that could’ve cost him a solid P4 finish.

In the aforementioned interview, here’s what Bristol said:

“Yeah, I mean, it was one of those deals if I pressed the issue I was probably going to get into it. And truthfully, just after the last weekend that we had, we needed a good solid day. If I messed up there the #12 was going to get by me, and I was going to end up running fifth instead of fourth, so I was trying to be smart.”

The 30-year-old Mitchell, Indiana, native has scored three top-five and four top-10 finishes in nine races so far. He is currently standing 13th in the Cup Series points table with 213 points.

Following this off weekend, watch Chase Briscoe in action in the #19 JGR at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 27, at 3 pm ET.

