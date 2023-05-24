What is the controversy surrounding the Bubba Wallace interview in North Wilkesboro? Exploring the incident and more

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace finished second in the recent All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Just before the start of his post-race interview with FOX Sports, Wallace was seen giving the finger to someone off camera. His gesture received widespread criticism, particularly on social media.

The incident happened as he was set to chat with Jamie Little of FOX Sports. The video immediately went viral on social media. While many anticipated some sort of punishment, NASCAR has said no action will be taken against Wallace.

According to FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass, Wallace said that there was no malice intended and that he had made the gesture in the direction of a friend.

Bob Pockrass reported that Bubba Wallace won't be penalized for flipping the bird on pit road after the race. It is NASCAR's understanding he was gesturing to a friend and while inappropriate, it wasn't done malicious.

Bubba Wallace finished second in the 200-lap race on Sunday behind a dominant Kyle Larson, who won his third All-Star Race in five years.

Investigation launched against Bubba Wallace's hijacked radio message

Bubba Wallace's radio communication on Sunday looked to be the victim of a hack, and NASCAR is looking into the incident.

The 23XI driver came in second place in the All-Star Race last weekend in North Wilkesboro. Some threatening remarks were allegedly made on Wallace's radio.

"Go back to where you came from you a******, you suck and you’re not wanted in NASCAR,” an unknown voice said.

Bob Pockrass said that NASCAR was looking into the matter. According to Pockrass, Wallace had already "unhooked" his radio and was thus oblivious to the remarks. Pockrass stated that because the radio frequencies are open to the public, some fans can tap into a team's radio communications.

Bob Pockrass reported that NASCAR said it's looking into derogatory comments made toward Bubba on his radio channel after event. Bubba already had unhooked radio & didn't hear them. It happens occasionally that someone not with a team taps into and gets on a team's radio since they use public frequencies.

It is conceivable that someone might have broadcast on Bubba Wallace's channel for less than $50 using a UHF radio. A system like CTCSS, which forces the transmitting radio to attach a series of coded tones at the start of each broadcast, is frequently used in congested radio situations like a racetrack.

Bubba Wallace's radio would not have received the signal without those tones. Although the tones may be recorded and faked, this simple method is sufficient to keep even the most inexperienced users from interfering with team messages.

Additionally, this is not the first time the series has had to address difficulties of a similar nature. In 2020, a noose was discovered knotted in Wallace's garage. The garage draw rope had been knotted in a hangman's knot the year before Wallace was even given the stall, according to an FBI inquiry into the incident.

