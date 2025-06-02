“What a d**khead”: Shane van Gisbergen blasts Kyle Busch at Nashville race

Former Supercar Series champion turned stock car racing driver Shane van Gisbergen recently fired shots at the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch during the Nashville Superspeedway race. The duo got tangled up in an incident during stage two of the race, and stock car analyst Kelly Crandall expressed Gisberge's frustration via a post on X.

The Auckland, New Zealand native qualified in the middle of the pack in P23, making it the best oval qualifying result of his rookie career. He started the 399-mile race from the 39-car grid in his #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevy Camaro ZL1 sponsored by Red Bull. Meanwhile, the #8 Richard Childress Racing driver began the Nashville Superspeedway race from P25.

Being a mere two spots behind Shane van Gisbergen in qualifying, Kyle Busch had a heated moment during the second stage of the Cracker Barrel 400 at the 1.33-mile oval track. Gisbergen might have had an issue with Busch's aggressive driving style and lambasted him.

Trending

Kelly Crandall @KellyCrandall Shane van Gisbergen: "What was the f*ck was that 8 doing? What a d*ckhead."

Shane van Gisbergen's previous best start at an oval track came at the season's inaugural race, the Daytona 500, where he qualified 30th and finished in P33. Since then, he has been on a path of improvement and qualified 0.534 seconds shy of the pole sitter, Chase Briscoe.

A 0.05-second improvement could have boosted Gisbergen's 23rd place to a P16 finish in the qualifying session. His teammates Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez qualified in P5 and P32, respectively. Additionally, the team celebrated its 300th start with the Coca-Cola 600 winner Chastain.

Shane van Gisbergen got candid about his teammate Ross Chastain's leadership and his team's weakness

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain pulled a last-minute maneuver on Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron and won the Coca-Cola 600 event last week. This marked Chastain and Trackhouse Racing's first win of the 2025 season.

Reflecting on the same, Shane van Gisbergen shared the #1 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver's triumph and the impact:

"I think he's the top guy here, and Daniel's pretty close as well, like everyone's pushing really hard, they're race-winning drivers. Then we're qualifying mid 20s and in the 30s every week. So you know, and still qualifying, we're not great."(0:25 onwards)

"It was a real struggle like I think I was fifth or sixth on the average lap. That's pretty good. But, qualifying, we just can't switch the tire off. So yeah, we need to work on that," he added.

Expand Tweet

Shane van Gisbergen ranks 33rd on the Cup Series points table, earning 161 points in his rookie season. He has secured only one top-ten finish at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA). Additionally, he has three unfortunate DNFs in 13 starts this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.