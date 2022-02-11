"What a damn handful" - Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts to video of Cale Yarborough's shocking crash, Denny Hamlin chimes in

In the lead-up to the Daytona 500 qualifying race on February 16, Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacted to Cale Yarborough's shocking crash during the 1983 Daytona 500 qualifying race. A NASCAR Winston Cup Series driver, Yarborough was the first to break the 200mph barrier.

Driving the Chevrolet Monte Carlo car #28, Yarborough cloaked 200.503 mph in his two qualifying laps. Before he could complete his second lap, however, his car flipped and hit the wall, ending his race.

While reacting to the footage of Yarborough's crash, Earnhardt Jr. tweeted:

“What a damn handful”

The driver-turned-motorsports analyst was not the only one reacting to the crash footage. Denny Hamlin, the accomplished driver of car #11 for Joe Gibbs Racing, replied to Earnhardt Jr. stating:

“This man was committed to not lifting.”

While crashes are a common occurrence in the sport, NASCAR has ensured over the years that drivers stay safe on the track. One of the sport's fans congratulated the motorsport association for the improvement they have brought to the racing cars as well as the tracks. The fan tweeted, saying:

“Yeah you guys got it made now! Safer walls, safer cars! Think about hitting concrete walls at 200mph!”

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s history with NASCAR Cup Series

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has already experienced the taste of triumph at the Daytona 500, not once but twice. The 47-year-old took the win for the first time in 2004 and then again, 10 years later, in 2014. The veteran driver has also won the Most Popular Driver award from 2003 to 2017, fifteen times consecutively.

Despite his retirement from the Cup Series in 2017, he has maintained his connection to the sport as an analyst. Currently working as NBC’s motorsport analyst, he also competes in the Xfinity Series on a part-time basis.

Considering skills and experience, he was among the few drivers who were selected to test the Next Gen car in October last year at Bowman Gray Stadium. He was also one of the first drivers to turn laps at the LA Coliseum alongside Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney. The quartet was shooting an NBC promotional video that will air during Super Bowl pregame coverage on February 13.

Earnhardt Jr. will also be among the analysts and journalists who will appear on NBC’s Super Bowl 2022.

