What does DVP mean in NASCAR? Exploring the policy and how it affects drivers

In 2017, NASCAR implemented a new rule called the DVP which stands for Damaged Vehicle Policy. NASCAR has a set guideline which states that vehicles that have sustained damage to them up to a certain point or in a specific manner are not permitted to continue racing. A stock race car's continued eligibility after damage is determined by the DVP, which is essentially a set of regulations.

What is the need for DVP in NASCAR and what are its rules?

While racing, if a car is damaged on the track, the pit crew is allowed to repair the car under the DVP rule. If the crew manages to repair the car within the timeframe, the driver is allowed to rejoin the race. But the driver, under this rule, ends up rejoining the race at the end of the grid.

When DVP was first introduced in 2017, the time limit was a five-minute repair time on the pit road which was increased to six minutes in 2018. The DVP is primarily focused on ensuring safety and clearing any potential debris on the track.

According to Scott Miller, the former senior VP of competition for NASCAR, the DVP was introduced in terms of trying to get some of the damages fixed in the garage as a safety issue. When some of the cars are able to limp into the pit, there may be a lot of debris scattered around, so NASCAR tries to prevent crew members from having to scurry around in the area.

In addition to the 5-minute repair time, there was also an additional rule for drivers who were caught exceeding the speed limit under DVP. A driver who comes into the pit lane for a repair and is caught speeding in the pit lane, is then handed a 15-second time penalty.

The number of individuals who can work on the car during the five-minute repair is likewise restricted for the teams. When the car is lifted, there is room for one or two people to actually get underneath.

What is the current DVP rule in NASCAR?

Ever since the new DVP rule was introduced in NASCAR, there have been some tweaks each year.

In 2022, NASCAR announced that Cup Series teams had 10 minutes on the clock to repair the damages to the car. That is an increase of four minutes from the previous DVP time of six minutes.

Before the start of the 2023 reason, NASCAR announced some modifications to the rules. One of the modifications was made in the DVP policy. It stipulated a seven-minute repair clock for work done on the pit road. No specialist repair tools are allowed, similar to last year.

