What is the eligibility to qualify for NASCAR All-Star race? All you need to know about the North Wilkesboro Speedway event

The much-awaited 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race is scheduled for May 19. North Wilkesboro Speedway will host the Cup Series Race for the second consecutive year since 1996.

NASCAR has announced this year's format and the qualifying criteria for the All-Star Race. The NASCAR driver eligible for the race should have won a Cup Series race in 2023 or 2024, or be a past winner of the All-Star Race and compete full-time, or won a Cup Series Championship in the past.

The top two position holders from the All-Star Open can book their spots in the final race. Also, the top choice from the All-Star fan vote will get a slot in the final event of the All-Star Race.

NASCAR also revealed that 18 drivers have secured their spots in the All-Star Race, the following are their names:

AJ Allmendinger

Christopher Bell

Ryan Blaney

Chris Buescher

Kyle Busch

William Byron

Ross Chastain

Chase Elliott

Denny Hamlin

Brad Keselowski

Kyle Larson

Joey Logano

Michael McDowell

Tyler Reddick

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Daniel Suarez

Martin Truex Jr.

Shane van Gisbergen

However, a new winner from the remaining three races at Dover Speedway (28th April), Kansas Speedway (5th May), and Darlington Speedway (12th May) can also book a spot in the All-Star Race at the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway on 19th of May.

A new feature to debut in the NASCAR All-Star Race format

NASCAR All-Star Race will see an addition of a new strategy where different tires will used throughout the weekend. The teams participating in the All-Star event will be given three tire options.

According to NASCAR's Senior VP John Probst, three segments of tires will be given to the team, a "prime tire", an "option tire" and a "wet weather tire". The tires with yellow 'Goodyear Eagle' letterings will be the prime tire, letterings with red will be the option tire, and tires with white letterings will be the wet weather tire.

NASCAR has also laid out some specifics regarding the usage of the tires. The prime tires are mandatory for the qualifying. For practice, heat, and All-Star open the teams have the choice to start with any type of tire. Also, all the teams should have to start with option tires in the NASCAR All-Star race and all four tires of the car should be of the same type. Lastly, the wet weather tire will only be used on a wet track.