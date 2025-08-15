"What is the f*cking deal?": Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts to bizarre NASCAR tradition of burying cars 

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was shocked to learn that few teams used to bury their wrecked cars. Things unfurled when the NASCAR Hall of Famer invited longtime crew chief and former vice president for competition of NASCAR Robin Pemberton to an episode of his Dale Jr. Download podcast.Dale Jr. has reserved a certain spot in the woods of Dirty Mo Acres in North Carolina for iconic and wrecked cars to live forever. Some notable cars include a modified 1972 Chevy Camaro, a 1976 Chevy Laguna, a 1948 Chevrolet TK pickup, and a 1965 Chevrolet Impala. His race car graveyard, as the NASCAR aficionados often call it, is kind of a treasure trove for motorsports addicts.But burying the cars sounded absurd to the two-time NASCAR champion. Reacting to Pemberton’s anecdote of one such buried car back when he used to head teams for Rusty Wallace, Mark Martin, and Kyle Petty.“Horses****! What is the f*** deal with burying stuff?” Dale Earnhardt Jr. exclaimed. “I never heard of this, and I don't know if this is just...you bring it up...I went to Gary Hargett's (Dale Jr.’s first Late Model crew chief) and one of the first things I noticed when I got to his property was a tire, just...I could barely make it out, but this tire sticking out of the ground. I'm like, what's the deal with the f****** tire? He's like, oh, that's a whole car.”Dale Earnhardt Jr. is one of the greatest pioneers of the sport. He doesn’t race full-time anymore but owns a race team named JR Motorsports (pronounced as Junior Motorsports), which operates full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The team currently fields four cars, including the No. 7 driven by Justin Allgaier, the reigning Xfinity Series champion.Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts to NASCAR potentially taking its All-Star race over to Dover in 2026Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared his feelings about NASCAR potentially hosting its annual All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway and adding North Wilkesboro Speedway back to its Cup Series roster.If the All-Star Race goes to Dover, it will be a first since 1996. Veteran journalist Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic reported the news through X, to which his colleague and fellow NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck wrote:“Here’s one I didn’t see coming: @Jordan_Bianchi reports NASCAR is considering moving the All-Star Race to…Dover?”Reacting to Gluck’s post, Dale Earnhardt Jr. wrote:“Jeff buried the lead.”NASCAR is aiming to release its 2026 schedule in a week. For now, all eyes are on Richmond Raceway, which will host this week’s race, the Cook Out 400. Fans can watch the 250-lap race (August 16, 7:30 p.m. ET) on USA or listen to its exclusive radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.