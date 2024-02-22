“What the f**k are you talking about?”: Bubba Wallace opens up about his conversation with Rajan Caruth post-Daytona Truck Series race

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace rubbishes the claim made by his mentee Rajah Caruth regarding his wreck during the NASCAR Truck Series race at the Daytona International Speedway.

The caution-riddled NASCAR Fresh from Florida 250 saw several wrecks during the 100-lap run. The tally of the cautions went as high as 12, ending several contenders' dominance like Taylor Gray in P2 and Jack Wood in P3.

However, Rajah Caruth rallied through the wreckage and secured his career-best finish at P2. But Caruth believed that Corey Heim nudged him from behind, following which he got bumped into the left rear of Wood's #91 truck, resulting in a big-time crash.

Bubba Wallace was seemingly under the same impression as expressed by Caruth until the #23 Toyota driver confirmed the same by watching the race recording. After reiterating the details of the wreck, Wallace noticed something inconsistent and opened up about the same.

He had a conversation with Dirty Mo Media and they shared it on their X (formerly Twitter) account:

"I studied film like it was my own ******* race. I'm like pausing the TV, pulling up my phone, and I'm like bro you didn't get pushed. What are you talking about?"

Bubba Wallace added:

"He was like, 'No, I'm getting I got hooked by Corey.' I'm like Corey's not touching you. He's like, 'No, the #11 not the #7.' What the **** are you talking about? No one touched you."

Rajah Caruth opened up on his intriguing inaudible talk with Bubba Wallace post his career-best Daytona triumph

Shortly after the conclusion of the season-opener NASCAR Truck Series race, Bubba Wallace and Spire Motorsports driver Rajah Caruth were spotted exchanging words on the pit lane.

It wasn't clear what Wallace and Caruth were discussing as they weren't audible. However, the end of their exchange was marked with a handshake and hug, so it's safe to say that there's no rift between the two.

Caruth cleared the air about his conversation with his mentor, saying (via Kickin The Tires):

"We were just talking about last lap. You know what I did and didn’t do and kind of how he saw it. I mean, he’s been there from the start for my whole career. It’s been awesome to have him on my side the whole way."

