“What a f**king d***head" - Ryan Blaney left irritated after he was unable to pass Ross Chastain in the Kansas playoff race

Ryan Blaney was fuming at Ross Chastain in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway after he couldn't get by the Trackhouse Racing driver for fourth place.

Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway delivered more than just high-speed action. It brought forth a clash of wills between Blaney and Chastain, culminating in a tense showdown.

Pit stop mishaps further fueled the drama, as both Blaney and Christopher Bell saw their track positions plummet due to untimely crew errors.

Conceding ground is usually not an option in the world of NASCAR. Drivers, armed with a fierce determination tend to hold their positions with a firm grip. So, it came as no surprise when Chastain, a seasoned driver, stood firm against Blaney's intense pressure on Sunday. This set the stage for an intense showdown.

As the race reached its climax, the Team Penske driver's frustration reached its peak. In a moment captured by NASCAR journalist Dustin Albino, an impassioned Ryan Blaney hurled expletives, directed at Ross Chastain. He said:

"Go f**king knock Brandon McReynolds out. What a fking d***head. You would go faster if you looked out the f**king windshield."

It's worth noting that Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing emerged victorious in Kansas. Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin and Legacy Motor Club's Erik Jones rounded out the podium.

Ryan Blaney moves up to 6th in playoffs standings

Despite the heated showdown, Blaney crossed the finish line in 12th position, closely followed by Chastain in 13th. He remains in a solid position to qualify for the Round of 12 playoffs, currently holding sixth place in the standings, while Chastain is eighth.

While it was a relatively unremarkable performance for Ryan Blaney, he successfully maintained a strong presence in the top 15 for 91.4% of the race. This should provide him a confidence boost for the races ahead.

With just one race remaining in the initial round of the NASCAR Cup Series, the 29-year-old some margin for error.

The final race will take place in Bristol on Saturday. It's worth noting that Blaney faced significant difficulties at this venue a year ago, finishing 30th primarily due to a wheel-related issue.