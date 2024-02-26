"What a finish! That was like the first Cars race": Daniel Suarez’s thrilling Atlanta win compared to Lightening McQueen-inspired movie by NASCAR fans

Daniel Suarez's photo-finish win at the Atalanta Superspeedway has sent fans into a frenzy.

NASCAR's second Cup Series race of the season, the Ambetter Health 400 at Atalanta Superspeedway, was nothing short of chaotic. Marred by multiple crashes and cautions throughout the race, Sunday's race featured 10 cautions and a record-breaking 47 lead changes.

The chaos began early with a massive pileup involving at least 16 cars on just the second lap, setting the stage for a dramatic and unpredictable afternoon of racing.

As the race progressed, Daniel Suarez emerged as a contender for the lead. In the closing laps, Suárez found himself locked in a fierce battle with Ryan Blaney for the top spot, with Kyle Busch joining the fray in the final moments. The three drivers went into the last turn three-wide.

In a finish reminiscent of a scene from the movie "Cars," Suarez managed to edge out his competitors by a mere three one-thousandths of a second, securing one of the closest finishes in NASCAR history

The thrilling finish sparked an outpouring of excitement on social media. One user commented on X:

"What a finish! That was like the first Cars race"

A second user wrote:

"If you don’t enjoy this then why are you even watching?"

Meanwhile, a third fan emphasized the historical significance of witnessing such an incredible race, commenting:

"If you witnessed this race, then you just witnessed history."

Here are some more fan-reactions to the iconic finish at Atalanta Superspeedway:

Jubilant Daniel Suarez reacts to winning second Cup race of career

The 32-year-old driver had one NASCAR Cup Series win to his name, which came at Sonoma Raceway in 2022. After going winless last season and missing out on the playoffs, the victory is significant for Daniel Suarez as it puts him virtually into the playoffs for the 2024 campaign.

The former Xfinity Series champion spoke to FOX Sports' Regan Smith after the race, where he said:

"It was so damn close, man. It was so damn close. It was good racing. Ryan Blaney there, Kyle Busch, Austin Cindric was also doing a great job giving me a push. On the back straightaway, he didn’t give me a push because he knew I was going to pass his teammate. Man, what a job."

Meanwhile, 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace, who finished fifth in the race, commended Daniel Suarez for rising to the occasion and delivering a memorable performance on the track. He said:

“Yeah, shout out to Daniel (Suarez). Know he needed that. He’s been in that situation before, so nice to see him rise to the occasion," said Bubba Wallace who finished fifth behin the top three and Austin Cindric. "What a day. I’m so glad we’re done with superspeedway racing for a while. The mental toll it takes on you ... including the race last week too, is a lot."