“What the fu€k”: Kyle Busch confused with Brad Keselowski’s on-track actions in Michigan overtime

It was a solid top-five finish for Kyle Busch in the rain-delayed NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway, but he was not happy with Brad Keselowski’s move during overtime restart. Following Monday’s FireKeepers Casino 400, Busch questioned Keselowski’s actions, expressing his frustration on social media.

The incident took place on the final overtime restart when Keselowski, running on the outside line, unusually slowed down heading into Turn 1. Due to his surprising actions, all the drivers running behind the #6 Ford car, including Busch, lost the momentum.

After the race, two-time NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Busch didn’t hold himself back and called out RFK Racing co-owner/driver on X. Responding to overtime video shared by NASCAR, Busch wrote:

“What the Fu€k was the 6 doing?!”

Brad Keselowski’s move not only affected the cars behind him but also killed the momentum of William Byron, who started in front of him on restart. That allowed Tyler Reddick to hold off Byron’s challenge, taking the lead and winning his second race of the season.

After the race, Keselowski admitted that his #6 Ford was having an engine issue all day that might be the reason behind his move during overtime restart.

Kyle Busch reflects on his solid P4 result at Michigan

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion had a speed at Michigan, which has been lacking often in 2024. Busch led 24 laps and claimed a fourth-place finish. It was his first top-five result since Dover Motor Speedway back in April.

Speaking to FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass after the race, Kyle Busch stated that his top-five finish at Michigan is overachieving, as he believed that his #5 car was realistically a sixth- or seventh-place contender.

“That was definitely maybe a little overachieving. Felt like a couple guys behind us were a little faster. We were probably about a sixth- or seventh-place car there at the end, but we had the track position on them, so we held them off and was able to get a spot there on that final restart. Good day for the Lucas Oil Chevrolet and everybody on this RCR team,” Busch said.

Kyle Busch sits 18th in the NASCAR Cup Series points table, 93 points behind Ross Chastain for the final playoff spot. He needs to score a win in the remaining two regular season races to lock his berth in the 16-driver playoff field.

Catch Busch in action at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 25.

