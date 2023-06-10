What is Garage 56 at Le Mans 2023? NASCAR Car and driver explored

The NASCAR Next Gen car will make its debut on the global stage in one of the world's most iconic motorsport events of all time. This weekend's 24 Hours of Le Mans will see a seventh-generation Cup Series car on the track with prototype Hypercars and LMGTE AM sports cars, running under the Garage 56 entry.
The Garage 56 entry into the 24-hour endurance race was introduced in 2012 by the event's governing body, the Automobile Club de l'Ouest.
With an aim to showcase new technology and innovation in the automotive field, along with introducing the endurance race to a wider audience, the Garage 56 entry saw Hendrick Motorsports enter the event this year with a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Cup Car.
The modified NASCAR Next Gen car will be driven by seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson along with F1 World Champion Jenson Button and former Le Mans champion Mike Rockenfeller. Over the course of the 24 hours of the race, the car and its engineering will be tested to the maximum.
With Goodyear, Rick Hendrick and NASCAR all trying to make a stock car relevant on a unique road course such as the Le Mans Circuit de la Sarthe, it remains to be seen how the hotrod performs come race day.
How fast is the NASCAR Garage 56 entry on the track?
The Free Practice sessions throughout the week saw the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in action against other classes of racecars such as LMP2s and LMGTE AM sports cars. The Garage 56 entry has proven to be quite a fast piece of kit.
The 8.4-mile-long circuit has so far seen the Chevy clock times 5.4 seconds quicker than a few LMGTE AM and LMP2 cars. With a fastest time of 3:49:475 around the track, the Garage 56 entry loses out on the Mulsanne straight with a top speed of 180 mph in comparison to a 190 mph top speed by the LMGTE AM class.
However, owing to big engine displacement courtesy of the small block Chevrolet engine which is 348 cubic inches, time is made up in the corners owing to better exit speeds.
Even though NASCAR's appearance at the Circuit de la Sarthe is not the first time stock cars have been seen going around the French countryside, motorsport enthusiasts are in for a great weekend of action.