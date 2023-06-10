What is Garage 56 at Le Mans 2023? NASCAR Car and driver explored

The NASCAR Next Gen car will make its debut on the global stage in one of the world's most iconic motorsport events of all time. This weekend's 24 Hours of Le Mans will see a seventh-generation Cup Series car on the track with prototype Hypercars and LMGTE AM sports cars, running under the Garage 56 entry.

The Garage 56 entry into the 24-hour endurance race was introduced in 2012 by the event's governing body, the Automobile Club de l'Ouest.

With an aim to showcase new technology and innovation in the automotive field, along with introducing the endurance race to a wider audience, the Garage 56 entry saw Hendrick Motorsports enter the event this year with a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Cup Car.

Vincenzo Landino @vincenzolandino



This year, NASCAR fans have a special interest in the race due to the Garage 56 entry – a Chevy Camaro ZL1 Next Gen stock car.



The most legendary race in the world, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, is set to begin in just 14 hours.This year, NASCAR fans have a special interest in the race due to the Garage 56 entry – a Chevy Camaro ZL1 Next Gen stock car.Here's a little more on what Garage 56 is

The modified NASCAR Next Gen car will be driven by seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson along with F1 World Champion Jenson Button and former Le Mans champion Mike Rockenfeller. Over the course of the 24 hours of the race, the car and its engineering will be tested to the maximum.

jameypricephoto @jameypricephoto @nascarg56 #Garage56 #LM24 She's a big girl.... but I'm a BIG fan of this program and this car. Every time it goes past, goose bumps. #LeMans24 She's a big girl.... but I'm a BIG fan of this program and this car. Every time it goes past, goose bumps. #LeMans24 @nascarg56 #Garage56 #LM24 https://t.co/AYUSj6OFFY

With Goodyear, Rick Hendrick and NASCAR all trying to make a stock car relevant on a unique road course such as the Le Mans Circuit de la Sarthe, it remains to be seen how the hotrod performs come race day.

How fast is the NASCAR Garage 56 entry on the track?

The Free Practice sessions throughout the week saw the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in action against other classes of racecars such as LMP2s and LMGTE AM sports cars. The Garage 56 entry has proven to be quite a fast piece of kit.

The 8.4-mile-long circuit has so far seen the Chevy clock times 5.4 seconds quicker than a few LMGTE AM and LMP2 cars. With a fastest time of 3:49:475 around the track, the Garage 56 entry loses out on the Mulsanne straight with a top speed of 180 mph in comparison to a 190 mph top speed by the LMGTE AM class.

Vincenzo Landino @vincenzolandino



It's 5 seconds faster than every GTE car at Le Mans.



And listen to that American muscle roar How impressive has the @NASCAR Garage 56 car been?It's 5 seconds faster than every GTE car at Le Mans.And listen to that American muscle roar How impressive has the @NASCAR Garage 56 car been?It's 5 seconds faster than every GTE car at Le Mans.And listen to that American muscle roar 🔊 https://t.co/lEuynS5EuC

However, owing to big engine displacement courtesy of the small block Chevrolet engine which is 348 cubic inches, time is made up in the corners owing to better exit speeds.

Even though NASCAR's appearance at the Circuit de la Sarthe is not the first time stock cars have been seen going around the French countryside, motorsport enthusiasts are in for a great weekend of action.

