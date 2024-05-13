“What a group here, 3 GOATS”: Fans react to Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s London trip with NASCAR Hall of Famer friends

It was rather refreshing for fans to see three NASCAR Hall of Famers — Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jimmie Johnson, and Matt Kenseth — take a stroll down the streets of London and watch Justin Allgaier win the Xfinity Series race at Darlington for JR Motorsports.

All three are considered stalwarts in the arena of NASCAR. However, back in 2000, Dale Junior and Kenseth were both rookies. Johnson did not start driving in the Cup Series until 2001. It has been over two decades and the three legends have forged a bond that remains strong to this day.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently uploaded a picture of them walking in London. The photograph shows Junior holding his phone up for the other two to watch a NASCAR race. Soon, the fans started flooding in with comments regarding the star power in that single picture.

Team 54, a fan page for the #54 Joe Gibbs Racing team, wrote:

“What a group here. 3 Goats.”

Another motorsport enthusiast wrote:

“Oh hey it’s the Gillette young guns.”

A fan commented:

“3 rednecks walk into a bar.”

Some of the fans noticed Matt Kenseth’s fresh haircut and wrote:

Another fan joked:

“Three NASCAR HOF'ers walk into a London bar and say, "It took 5 minutes to walk here and will probably take 30 minutes to walk home". The difference is staggering! 😆”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. opposes the idea of incorporating the "push to pass" system

Since the inception of the new car, several drivers have been demanding more horsepower on the car. Every single entry on the field is identical as far as specs and components are concerned. Therefore, passing becomes a challenge.

The drivers feel like a slight spike in the horsepower and a little help with the brakes could help them exponentially. However, NASCAR has not made any changes in the horsepower yet.

Another alternative to that could be introducing the “push to pass” system in NASCAR. The system, which was introduced to the world of IndyCar in 2009, allows the drivers to accelerate using additional power for a limited time to pass other cars. However, Dale Earnhardt Jr. doesn't view it as a feasible way to improve NASCAR's racing package.

“No, what? Nah, man. If you can’t pass them, sorry, I’m not giving you assistance,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said (via Auto Gear). “And if they’re going to give a push-to-pass, they might as well give assistance with steering.”

NASCAR now has one week to prepare for the 65th running of the crown jewel Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. And with Kyle Larson’s NASCAR-IndyCar double-duty coming up, the racing aficionados are surely feeling the adrenaline rush in their veins.