What happened between Bubba Wallace and Rajah Caruth? All we know

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace had quite an exchange with Rajah Caruth following the conclusion of the Fresh from Florida 250 Truck Series race, which involved a wild overtime finish, with Caruth in the thick of the action.

In the final overtime finish, Caruth, in the #71 Spire Motorsports Chevy, was fighting Jack Wood and Taylor Gray for the third position. Caruth got into Wood's Truck, who then tagged Gray's #17 Toyota, which was sent into the barriers and later flipped above two trucks before landing on its wheels.

The incident triggered the record 12th caution flag of the race, with most of the field caught up in the wreck. Nick Sanchez won the race at the front of the field, with Rajah Caruth clinching a second-place finish.

Following the conclusion of the race, Bubba Wallace was engaged in a deep conversation with the #71 Chevy driver on the pit road. As the camera focused on the duo, Wallace declined to shake hands with the Spire Motorsports driver and dragged him away from the cameras to a private conversation.

The conversation wasn't audible and sparked the interest of NASCAR fans if there was a fallout between the two. However, clips suggest that the exchange ended with a handshake and hug, with Wallace mentoring the young Truck series driver on the do's and don'ts while racing in the pack.

The 21-year-old Spire Motorsports driver opened up about the conversation with his mentor Bubba Wallace. He also added to the influential role Wallace has played throughout his career.

"We were just talking about last lap,” Caruth told Kick in the tires. “You know what I did and didn’t do and kind of how he saw it. I mean, he’s been there from the start for my whole career. It’s been awesome to have him on my side the whole way."

Caruth kicked off his 2024 campaign by scoring a second-place finish, his career-best result.

Bubba Wallace entering the 2024 season feeling mentally strong

Bubba Wallace struggled with depression after the season finale last year and openly shared his struggles on social media. Over the off-season, the 23XI Racing driver has gone through a transformation and now feels he is in the best mental state.

Ahead of the Daytona 500, Wallace addressed his mental state on the media day, February 14. He was quoted by motorsport.com as saying:

"I’m really good. The best I’ve felt mentally. Physically I feel about the same. I’m lazy. I’m a bum (laughing). I need to go and work out. My wife [Amanda] tells me that, and lose a couple of pounds, but mentally, I have more appreciation."

"I have the confidence, and the awareness of where I’m at in the sport and having just a new appreciation or a different appreciation, just a different mindset going into this year, racing for something totally different. I feel good about it."

Bubba Wallace will start 11th on the grid for the Daytona 500, this Sunday, February 18 at 2:30 pm ET.