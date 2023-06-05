What happened to Erik Jones’ crew member in NASCAR race at Gateway Motorsports Park? 

NASCAR's latest outing at the World Wide Technology Raceway, better recognized as the Gateway Motorsports Park, has re-iterated how motorsports is a dangerous affair. Despite modern-day motorsports being governed with the absolute best safety practices and equipment in place, it only takes a slight misjudgment to nullify the effects of these precautions.

The Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway saw one such incident remind the fraternity of these ever-present risks as Legacy Motor Club driver Erik Jones headed down to the pit road for a change of tires and a splash of fuel. The #43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver's pit crew reported a front tire changer to have gotten tangled up as the car arrived in the pit box on lap 183 of the 240-lap-long event.

FOX Sports initially reported the tire changer, identified as Thomas Hatcher, being hit by the #3 Chevy of Austin Dillon. However, that was soon ruled out as video evidence showed the front tire carrier and tire changer to have tangled up as Jones' #43 Chevy slid to a stop in the pit box, striking Hatcher.

Cork Gaines, Ph.D. @CorkGaines Here is Fox's original report on the injured Erik Jones crew member taken away in an ambulance. Blamed Austin Dillon for cutting the pit box and hitting him "head on." Turns out none of that is true. #NASCAR Here is Fox's original report on the injured Erik Jones crew member taken away in an ambulance. Blamed Austin Dillon for cutting the pit box and hitting him "head on." Turns out none of that is true. #NASCAR https://t.co/OuDLxDEQhl

NASCAR immediately closed the pit road as an ambulance attended to the crew member who collapsed on the ground. FOX Sports later reported that the crew member, who was initially knocked out by the brunt of the impact, was 'awake and alert' after he was taken to a local hospital.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX An update on the front tire changer of Erik Jones, Thomas Hatcher. The team says he is awake and alert. An update on the front tire changer of Erik Jones, Thomas Hatcher. The team says he is awake and alert. https://t.co/4y7vKUB6ul

The #43 team at Legacy Motor Club was assisted by 23XI Racing's Houston Stamper, a front tire changer of the #45 crew at the team to help Erik Jones finish the race. Both 23XI Racing cars suffered brake issues during the race, with Tyler Reddick having already retired before the Thomas Hatcher accident took place on the pit road.

Where did Erik Jones finish in NASCAR Cup Series race at Gateway?

Legacy Motor Club driver Erik Jones managed to keep himself in the top 20 at the end of an eventful Enjoy Illinois 300 for the #43 crew.

After seeing a front tire changer get injured on the pit road, the team rallied back to a decent finish in the top 20, which was the best that could've come of a bad day for the team. Noah Gragson retired from the 300-mile-long event after hitting the inside wall as he spun earlier in the race.

NASCAR goes live from Sonoma Raceway next weekend for the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

