What happened between Kyle Busch and his crew chief? Randall Burnett’s Connor Zilisch switch explored

Kyle Busch's crew chief, Randall Burnett, is set to leave the #8 Richard Childress Racing team for Connor Zilisch at Trackhouse Racing next year. The move comes after an underwhelming two-year run from 2024-2025, a stretch that has left a stain on the veteran driver’s career.

Ad

Busch failed to score a single win and missed the playoffs for the first time in his career in 2024. While the Las Vegas native still has a shot at returning to victory lane this year, he has already fallen short of a postseason berth for a second straight season.

The driver-crew chief duo last won a race at World Wide Technology in 2023, their first season together. They also secured two victories earlier that year, which at the time appeared to be a good sign for the future, but did not carry forward today.

Ad

Trending

Kyle Busch won at World Wide Technology Raceway in 2023 - Source: Imagn

Richard Childress Racing has yet to release a statement on the departure of Kyle Busch's crew chief. It remains to be seen whether the Chevrolet team will turn to an in-house option, such as Andy Street, who currently serves as the shot caller for Austin Hill in the Xfinity Series.

Ad

Now set to join Trackhouse Racing in 2026, Randall Burnett brings a blend of experience working with up-and-coming talents like Kyle Larson and Tyler Reddick, as well as veterans like Kyle Busch—knowledge that could prove invaluable for Connor Zilisch. At just 19, Zilisch is already one of NASCAR’s most highly touted prospects, racking up nine Xfinity Series wins in his rookie season and counting.

Zilisch will replace Daniel Suárez in the lineup, joining Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen, his teammate at the 2025 Rolex 24. He also made a few Cup Series starts at tracks like Circuit of the Americas and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Ad

Meanwhile, RCR has yet to announce who will step in as Kyle Busch’s crew chief, with the 63-time Cup race winner under contract through 2026. He plans to stay in the sport until his son, Brexton, 10, is old enough to run on superspeedways like Daytona and Talladega.

Who is Kyle Busch's outgoing crew chief Randall Burnett?

Randall Burnett, a native of Fenton, Missouri, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. He began his NASCAR career with a decade-long run as an engineer at the now-defunct Chip Ganassi Racing, where he worked alongside now-Cup Series champion Kyle Larson during the 2014 season.

Ad

Burnett got his first shot as a crew chief in 2016 with JTG Daugherty Racing (now Hyak Motorsports), paired with AJ Allmendinger. But perhaps his breakthrough came three years later with Tyler Reddick in Richard Childress Racing’s Xfinity program after they captured the 2019 championship.

The duo graduated to RCR’s Cup Series team in 2020, making the playoffs in 2021 and 2022 and scoring three wins in 2022—at Road America, Indianapolis, and Texas. When Reddick left for 23XI Racing, Burnett was assigned to Kyle Busch's pit box, and the rest is history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.