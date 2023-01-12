What happened to Kyle Larson at Bristol?

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson is one of the most popular faces in the highest echelon of stock car racing. Cementing himself as one of the best drivers in the modern era of the sport, Larson has been a fan favorite ever since he burst onto the scene with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2014.

The Elk Grove, California native, along with his primary attention to the Cup Series, is also well-known as an avid dirt track aficionado. Growing up racing outlaw karts on loose surfaces, Kyle Larson has always had a feel for driving a car to its limit beyond the tarmac. The 30-year-old is often seen taking part in several popular dirt racing series such as the World of Outlaws and the Chili Bowl.

Larson's dedication to Sprint Car racing on dirt was also solidified by his association with FloRacing last year to introduce big names and bigger purse values to mid-week sprint car races. One of the most dominant shows of his talent came in April 2022 when he drove a late model car at Bristol Motor Speedway and came through the field.

At the start of the World of Outlaws race, drivers have a maximum of 10 minutes to drive to the staging area of the race after a horn is sounded. Kyle Larson was reportedly late to the staging area and was sent to the back of the pack as a result. Although initially starting P2, Larson was relegated to last place after he voiced his displeasure with the decision. As the green flag dropped, the Hendrick Motorsports driver showcased his ability on dirt, taking to the outside of the track and flying through the field.

Historical Sprint Car Racing @SprintCarHist No matter if it’s in a NASCAR, sprint car, midget or late model, you can probably find Kyle Larson running the high line.

And there aren’t many in racing that can run the high line better than Yung Money

In a bid to take over the lead, however, Kyle Larson overshot his overtaking attempt on Jonathan Davenport and slammed into the outside wall. He limped across the finish line in his destroyed car, although the fans did enjoy him slicing through the field in the race.

Kyle Larson speaks on World of Outlaws' decision post-race

After producing a thrilling spectacle for the fans to watch as he sliced through the field, Kyle Larson was not the happiest as he exited his car post-race.

In an interview with DirtVision, the 30-year-old driver said:

“Yeah, it would have been a lot easier if I didn’t have to come from the tail, I’m the only guy doing double-duty here. So, there’s a lot of shit I gotta get done to get my stuff ready! It’s no wonder that you got teams like Mark Richards and them pulling off the tour.”

Historical Sprint Car Racing @SprintCarHist Kyle Larson’s post-race interview after the late model feature (uncensored) Kyle Larson’s post-race interview after the late model feature (uncensored) https://t.co/sqkGa3xrOk

After a lackluster 2022 Cup Series season, Larson will be looking to start his 2023 campaign on a high at the Busch Light Clash, due to go live next month.

