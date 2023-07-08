What happened in the NASCAR ARCA Series between teammates Dean Thompson and Sean Hingorani?

Last Lap incidents in NASCAR are a very common sight. On the last lap of Friday's NASCAR ARCA Menards Series race, it took place between two teammates, and as a result, one of them was eliminated from the running for second place.

At Mid-Ohio, Venturini Motorsports driver, Dean Thompson, was in second position and almost close to getting a podium. However, his teammate Sean Hingorani shoved him into the sand trap, eliminating him from the race.

Finally, Tyler Ankrum took advantage of the teammates fighting with each and emerged victorious. The fact that Hingorani, who was trailing Thompson by a lap, prevented him from taking second place ruined both of their races and the team as well. In the end, Thompson crossed the chequered flag in 10th, while his teammate in Hingorani 13th place.

This incident between Dean Thompson and Sean Hingorani received a lot of backlash from fans. After the race, team owner Billy Venturini lost his cool on Thompson inside the team trailer. Even commentator Ryan Preece urged young aspiring drivers to pay attention because it is not how you should compete and one should respect the race.

But that wasn't the first time these two teammates came into each other's ways. Thompson and Hingorani had already engaged in combat earlier in the race when they were competing for the lead a few laps earlier, they did so. Hingorani was just behind Thompson in the front row, but when the latter continued, the former ended up veering off course.

The NASCAR's ARCA Menards Series will make its next visit at Iowa Speedway on July 15 at 8 p.m. ET on FS2.

NASCAR Xfinity race weekend schedule, weather updates and where to watch

With only 10 races remaining until playoffs, NASCAR's Xfinity race returns to Atlanta MotorSpeedway on Saturday night. Austin Hill won the previous race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, which was slowed down by 11 cautions. Hill led 103 of the 163 laps. Twelve vehicles, including 10 due to accidents, were unable to complete. Second place went to Daniel Hemric.

Pre-Race | All times in E.T

Garage open: 11a.m

Qualifying: 4:05 p.m

Drivers Introduction: 7:30 p.m

Weather

At the start of the race, it will be mostly overcast, with a high of 81 degrees and a 17 percent chance of rain.

Race

Green Light: 8:20 p.m | Race distance is 163 laps or 251.02 miles on the 1.54-mile speedway.

Where and how to watch

Catch all the live action on USA Network or listen to live commentary on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio or PNR broadcast.

Poll : 0 votes