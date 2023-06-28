What happened to NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson's in-laws and his 11-year-old nephew? Cause of death explored

The racing world has been shocked to its core by the news of Jimmie Johnson's in-laws and 11-year-old nephew's untimely death under mysterious circumstances.

The cause of death is being explored as authorities investigate what appears to be a murder-suicide. This shocking incident has left the community and racing world in disbelief.

The Muskogee police in Oklahoma received a distressing call that led them to the home where the tragedy had unfolded. According to reports from TMZ and Fox 23, Jack and Terry Janway, parents of Jimmie Johnson's wife Chandra, and their 11-year-old nephew Dalton Janway were found dead at the scene.

The initial investigation suggests that Terry, 68, may have been involved as a suspect, but law enforcement is still working to establish a motive.

Upon arriving at the home, law enforcement officials discovered a body in the hallway. As they proceeded further, another gunshot was heard from inside the house. This compelled the officers to search the premises, where they tragically found two more deceased individuals.

The sequence of events began with a chilling 911 call made by a woman, reportedly Terry, who alerted authorities to the presence of someone armed with a gun at the residence.

However, the call abruptly ended after a short time. The details surrounding this distressing call and its connection to the subsequent events are part of the ongoing investigation.

Jimmie Johnson withdraws from NASCAR Chicago Street Race

NASCAR Chicago Street Race Press Conference

As news of this tragedy spreads, the racing community has come together to support Jimmie Johnson and his wife Chandra during this difficult time.

Johnson, a NASCAR ace, was supposed to take part in the Chicago Street Race later this week. But now, he faces an unimaginable personal loss and has decided to withdraw from the Grant Park 220 race.

The community has been deeply affected by this heartbreaking incident. Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman expressed his shock and sadness over the loss of a family that had made significant contributions to the community.

"It was traumatizing to find out that a long-standing family who had made so many contributions to our community were involved in this type of incident," he shared with Fox23.

"It was even more bone-chilling to find out there was a child involved. I knew Dr. Janway. Dr. Janway has worked on me. We've been acquaintances for a very, very long time since I've been in Muskogee. Just knowing that it was him and his family took a different toll on me."

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the murder-suicide is ongoing. Law enforcement authorities are working diligently to gather evidence, interview witnesses, and uncover any potential motives that may have led to this devastating event.

The loss of three lives, including that of a young child, is a sombre reminder of the fragility of life and the need for communities to come together in times of tragedy.

As the investigation progresses, friends, family, and fans of Jimmie Johnson and the Janway family mourn their loss and await further updates. The racing world stands in solidarity, offering support and condolences to Johnson and his loved ones as they navigate through this unimaginable ordeal.

