What happened to Tyler Reddick's son that left the NASCAR star fighting tears?

Tyler Reddick raced in the Hollywood Casino 400 race this weekend at Kansas Speedway with a heavy heart, as his four-month-old son was hospitalized in a cardiovascular intensive care unit. The young boy named Rookie is undergoing tests in the ICU following signs of heart failure.Reddick’s wife, Alexa, shared on Instagram that for months she had sensed something was off during their visits to the pediatrician, but the severity of the situation was unexpected. She urged her followers to pray for the speedy recovery of her son and expressed her belief in the amazing team of doctors trying to improve his condition.Tyler Reddick also spoke about the situation after finishing seventh on the grid during the Cup race in Kansas this weekend.&quot;It’s difficult. It's not what you want for your kids. As a father, my first son, Beau, has hit his head, bruised himself up, and cut himself up. But what my son Rookie is going through is serious. It’s a tricky situation. More than anything, I’m just ready to get on a plane and go home. I wouldn't say that my missing the race was off the table, depending on how things were going. Thankfully, he's doing well enough.&quot; Tyler Reddick said, via Fox Sports.Based on the NASCAR rulebook, Reddick could have skipped the race and remained eligible for further races, but doing so would have jeopardized his points standing and made advancement far more difficult in the Round of 8 of the playoffs. Hence, he had to make the gut-wrenching decision of staying for the race.Reddick currently lies 29 points below the cutline and will be back in action for the next race at Charlotte.Tyler Reddick's wife urges prayers amid serious health of their son, RookieThe wife of NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick, Alexa Reddick, has publicly asked for prayers as their infant son, Rookie, battles a serious heart condition and was hospitalized in the cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit. The four-month-old is at Levine Children’s Hospital, where doctors are working to stabilize his condition and help support his heart's functioning.In a heartfelt post on her social media handle, Mrs. Reddick shared how she had sensed something was wrong for months.&quot;After a run around for months with the pediatrician office I knew what was going on was something bigger. Always trust your mom gut. Our sweet Rookie was showing signs of heart failure that were being missed. Please please pray for this sweet guy that God heals his heart. With God, Rookie, and his amazing doctors here at Levine’s I believe He can. We are in the cardiovascular ICU while we get some answers and work on improving heart function. I usually don’t share our personal lives but I’m hoping you take the time to pray for him today. 💕&quot; Alexa Reddick wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs Tyler Reddick competes in the NASCAR postseason, his mind would be stressed between the track difficulties and his son’s fight for health. In this moment, the Reddicks ask the Motorsports community to hold their son in their thoughts and prayers.