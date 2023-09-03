“What the hell is wrong with people”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. defends Chase Elliott’s crew-chief Alan Gustafson after number 9 fails to make playoffs

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is upset with fans blaming Chase Elliott's crew chief Alan Gustafson for failing to make it into the playoffs this year.

Hendrick Motorsports's Chase Elliott has been the main topic of discussion as he failed to secure a spot in the 2023 playoffs for the first time since 2016. Gustafson has been receiving backlash from fans on social media for failing the No.9 Hendrick Motorsport car.

Speaking in a recent episode of his episode, Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared his thoughts on Gustafson receiving negative comments on social media.

“He did everything we asked him to do leading up to the playoffs. But no he will not be racing for a championship this year. And I don’t think it’s anybody’s fault. I keep seeing all this crap about Alan what the hell is wrong with these people" he said.

He continued,

"It's stupid. Like those people not remember why he missed races and that he was even out for several weeks. And then he got penalized and was suspended for an event. None of that had anything to do with Alan."

In order to improve himself for the upcoming season, Elliott still has a chance to compete in the championship and refine and develop his skills throughout the postseason.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is set to make an appearance at the Lernerville Speedway's Commonwealth Clash

Last week, Dale Earnhardt Jr. stated on his podcast, The Dale Jr. Download, that he would be at the Commonwealth Clash on September 26 at the Buffalo Township track.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. said that he won't be racing but after the news of his being in attendance broke out, ticket sales have risen up at Lernerville. Along with Earnhardt will be joined by Kyle Larson.

Larson is scheduled to compete in the Commonwealth Clash. Larson now holds the series lead in terms of points. The All-Star Circuit of Champions sanctioned the Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup, which Larson won in July.